ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Twitter Gives Permanent Boot to Grimy GOPer Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Christopher Smith
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ym6T7_0dbpPgeL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326kU2_0dbpPgeL00

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


Twitter kicked off the New Year by clearing out the rubbish, as it permanently suspended the account of controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

According to reports , Twitter confirmed that they made the move to ban the volatile congresswoman on Sunday (January 2nd) due to her repeatedly spreading misinformation with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a spokesperson for the social media platform said when contacted by the press. They would not disclose what was the tweet that earned Greene that permanent suspension.

The representative from Georgia had her account previously suspended last January for making false claims about voter fraud in her state. In May, she was suspended by the platform for tweeting comments comparing COVID-19 policies to the atrocities enacted on Jewish people in the Holocaust. Greene was also suspended in July and August for violating Twitter’s policies concerning COVID-19 and spreading misinformation, which were enacted by the platform in March.

Greene was highly upset at the move, issuing a statement through her account on the Gettr platform that has become a haven for right-wingers denouncing Twitter: “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” she said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.” Through her office, she also issued a statement that she had been suspended for tweeting out statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System run by the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency takes in reporting on adverse events, but in their words it is “not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem.”

Greene’s permanent suspension makes her the second elected political official that Twitter has bestowed this upon, the first being former President Donald Trump which took place last year shortly after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. However, she still has the Twitter account that is associated with her Congressional office.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Scariest Thing About Marjorie Taylor Greene

On January 3, 2021, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was sworn into office. One month later, she was removed from all her House committee assignments. Perhaps it wasn’t a huge shock that the representative who began her political career in 2017 writing about the “Clinton Kill List” for the now-defunct blog American Truth Seekers and then ran on the lie that Democrats were part of a satanic cabal (QAnon) would have so much trouble fitting in at the storied institution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz portray Capitol riot as distraction to overturning 2020 election

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives held a press conference on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the 6 January insurrection, defending President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and blaming rioters from distracting the GOP from achieving that goal.As much of the media was focused on events being held within the Capitol building itself, Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the most ardent supporters of 2020 election conspiracies on Capitol Hill, claimed that there were legitimate reasons to suspect fraud in the 2020 election while throwing the president’s own supporters who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection

Oh, how things have changed.Just a year ago, many Republicans joined Democrats in reacting with horror to the Capitol insurrection, denouncing both the violence perpetrated by the rioters and the role played by former President Donald Trump in stoking the outrage that fueled their actions with lies about a “stolen” election.But on the anniversary of the attack, top Republicans were far more muted. Some acknowledged the terror of the day but quickly pivoted to bashing Democrats. Many avoided observances planned at the Capitol. And still others didn't say anything at all.It's all part of the political calculus in a...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy