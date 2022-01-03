ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Migos Take To The Ring At WWE’s ‘Day One’ PPV

By O
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12j1Hg_0dbpPest00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6mYq_0dbpPest00

Source: Daniel Vasquez / Legion media group

This past Saturday (January 1), the WWE kicked off the New Year with their first Pay-Per-View event, Day One , and though Smackdown Champion Roman Reigns wasn’t able to participate in his highly anticipated bout with Brock Lesnar due to testing positive for COVID-19, a few of your favorite rappers were in attendance much to the delight of the crowd in Atlanta, Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ve5UU_0dbpPest00

Source: Daniel Vasquez / Legion media group


Aside from seeing Griselda’s Westside Gunn ringside to catch the festivities, the Migos made an unexpected WWE entrance themselves as guests of RK-Bro, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. Walking down the ramp alongside the WWE Tag-Team Champions, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff were greeted with applause and cheers from the thousands of fans in attendance at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It made sense for the three-man group to make some sort of appearance at the event given that their track “Straightenin” was one of the official songs of WWE’s Day One PPV.

Though The Migos didn’t put hands on any of the wrestlers as celebrities who attend WWE PPV events tend to do, they did get to have some fun in the ring and stand on the ropes to take in the love that the crowd was serenading them with. It was pretty cool to see them enjoy themselves like that. When it was all said and done, RK-Bro was able to successfully defend their Tag-Team titles against The Street Profits. Maybe The Migos were RK-Bro’s lucky charms.

That being said, is WWE ever gonna call on Bow Wow to showcase his talents in the ring ? Just sayin.’

Check out the cool entrance below and let us know if you were able to catch WWE Day One this past weekend and whether or not you enjoyed the show.

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Refused To Work Match With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has had a big week as The Beast Incarnate returned to the ring on Saturday night at the Day 1 pay-per-view, and he ended up pinning Big E in the main event to win the WWE Championship. The Beast is certainly no stranger to championship gold, and on...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Westside Gunn
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Quavo
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
WWE
PWMania

News On Becky Lynch No Longer Using “The Man”

There are incorrect rumors going around on WWE being unable to use “The Man” for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, based on comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and the trademark dispute he had with WWE over the nickname. We noted earlier this week...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Video: Jake Paul shows off skills during ‘1st day training kicks’

Jake Paul is doing his absolute best to take over the world of boxing, but the social media sensation is also eyeing down an eventual move to MMA. While Paul has really only fought aging MMA fighters on the decline he has shined in each boxing appearance to date. This includes his recent knockout destruction over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. If you haven’t seen it you’re truly missing out.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppv#Atlanta#Combat#Wwe Tag Team Champions#The State Farm Arena#Straightenin#Tag Team
wrestlingrumors.net

Here’s What Was Originally Planned For The WWE Title At Day One

What could have been. Last weekend, WWE presented its first ever Day One event, marking what might be a new tradition for the company. The show did have a big card, but it was not the one that was originally advertised. The announced main event of Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Brock Lesnar did not happen due to Reigns contracting the Coronavirus. Lesnar wound up winning the WWE Title instead after being inserted into the match. Now we might know what was coming before the change.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Universal Championship Opponent

Well Roman Reigns won't be facing Brock Lesnar just yet, as tonight's SmackDown revealed a surprising next opponent for the Universal Champion. Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce revealed that WWE management had given him permission to decide Roman Reigns' next opponent for the Universal Championship, and while Pearce knew who he was going to pick during an earlier meeting with Reigns, Reigns ran him off to watch The Usos vs The New Day. After the match Reigns got a knock on the door, and after answering it, he was pretty shocked to see who was on the other side, as the camera panned out to reveal none other than Raw's Seth Rollins.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On The Actual Attendance For WWE’s Day 1 PPV, Google Searches

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the announcement of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (which was later changed due to COVID) brought in a lot of business for WWE and their Day 1 PPV this past Saturday. Before the match was announced (as well as Lashley getting added to the WWE title match), tickets were moving slower than expected. At the time it was 6,238 tickets out. The number eventually went up to 11,213, which means Reigns vs. Lesnar can be credited with adding roughly 5,000 people. The show had over 11,600 fans total, including luxury box holders that wouldn’t have a ticket, with 10,300 paid.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

AEW's Jade Cargill Channels Storm as She Wins the TBS Championship

Jade Cargill arrived on AEW Dynamite this week for the finals of the TBS Championship tournament sporting new ring gear inspired by Storm of the X-Men comics. Cargill eventually won the match by hitting a rope Jaded on Ruby Soho, becoming the first TBS Champion in AEW history. While Storm...
WWE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Christian McCaffrey News

For the second season in a row, Christian McCaffrey has missed a considerable amount of time due to injuries. His inability to stay healthy has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Carolina Panthers. On Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic had an update on McCaffrey’s...
NFL
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy