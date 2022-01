Apple is estimated to have sold over 40 million iPhones this holiday season despite chip shortages, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. Based on our supply chain checks over the last few weeks, we believe demand is outstripping supply for Apple by roughly 12 million units in the December quarter which now will add to the tailwinds for Cupertino in the March and June quarters as the supply chain issues ease in 1H22. Our iPhone 13 checks continue to be much stronger than expected heading into 2022 with our belief that Apple sold north of 40 million iPhones during the holiday season in a record number for Cupertino despite the chip shortage headwinds. China remains a major source of strength for Cook & Co. as we estimate Apple has gained roughly 250 bps of market share in this key region over the last 12 months on the heels of its 5G iPhone 12/iPhone 13 Tag Team product cycle.

