Pre-departure testing for travellers entering Scotland has been scrapped in line with the rest of the UK, the Scottish Government has said.The change will take effect from Friday at 4am, while those coming into the country will also be able to use a lateral flow test instead of a PCR as their post-arrival test, taken on or before the second day of their stay, from Sunday at 4am.The requirement to self-isolate until a negative PCR is returned will also come to an end.Only travellers above the age of 18 and who are fully vaccinated with two doses are impacted by...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO