Please tell us your name, what you currently do and where you work: How did you get into Data Science? What does your day-to-day role involve? What technology or programming languages do you frequently use to get your work done? What do you like the most about your job? What is something you think people do not know about data science or data scientists? What are some trends in data science that you’re particularly excited about? If you weren't a Data Scientist, what would you be doing? What are 3 quick ways for someone to get into Data Science and land a job within a year?

JOBS ・ 10 DAYS AGO