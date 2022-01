When you want a delicious plate of spaghetti, the kind where Cajun meets Italian, there are a few restaurants that stand out in Lafayette. In a recent online survey, Acadiana voted for the "Best Plate of Spaghetti" in Acadiana. Sorting through hundreds of responses left only four restaurants at the top of the list. Two restaurants tied for first place.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO