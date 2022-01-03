ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Right-back dilemma, midfield trialled and striker decided – latest team news ahead of Milan-Roma

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan will kick off the year of 2022 with a home game against Roma in which they will look to make it a league double over Jose Mourinho’s men. According to MilanNews, the...

www.yardbarker.com

goal.com

Milan v Roma Match Preview, 1/6/22

AC Milan have won their last two league games against Roma and could win three matches in a row against the Giallorossi in Serie A for the first time since 1996 under Fabio Capello. AC Milan have won more Serie A matches against Roma than against any other side: 77...
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

Roma Head To The San Siro For Crucial Top-Four Match Against Milan

The start of the new year brings the second round of matches for the Giallorossi in Serie A. Although sixth place isn’t where Romanisti hoped their club would be following the winter break, there are still only six points separating Roma from fourth place. With several top four sides looking weakened, January might be Roma’s moment to catapult itself into a Champions League spot.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Mourinho accepts Roma underdogs facing AC Milan

Roma coach Jose Mourinho accepts they're underdogs facing AC Milan. Mourinho admits they go into the game undermanned. “Lorenzo Pellegrini has recovered and is ready to play, but not for 90 minutes. It's probably better for us that we resume after a long break against Milan, because there's no risk of lacking concentration or motivation," said the coach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

AC Milan vs Roma: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Stefano Pioli will welcome Jose Mourinho back to the ground where he once coached his side's sworn enemies, with plenty on the line for both teams. This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. AC Milan will look to keep up...
UEFA
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: AC Milan 3-1 AS Roma in Serie A 2021

He's leaving! Mancini goes off after receiving a second caution for a foul on Leao and the penalty is awarded.Goalkeeper! Patricio dives and prevents the penalty taken by Ibrahimovic from entering his goal. 12:39 PM3 hours ago. 5'. VAR! The referee will review a handball by Abraham inside the box.
SOCCER
CharlotteObserver.com

Roma errors hand AC Milan a 3-1 win in Serie A

Jose Mourinho was left gesticulating in apparent disapproval after two grievous errors from his Roma players handed AC Milan a 3-1 win in Serie A on Thursday. First, striker Tammy Abraham stuck out his arm to block a shot that resulted in a penalty for Milan, then defender Roger Ibañez made an errant back pass that was intercepted by Olivier Giroud, which led to the Rossoneri’s second goal just 17 minutes in.
SOCCER
ESPN

Milan close gap on leaders Inter after home win over Roma

AC Milan put COVID-19 concerns to one side as they beat AS Roma 3-1 in Serie A on Thursday to close the gap on leaders Internazionale to one point as the visitors finished with nine men. Rising COVID cases deprived Milan of several key players ahead of their first game...
MLS
chiesaditotti.com

Sinners & Saints: AC Milan 3, Roma 1

We’ve seen this show too many times before in the last handful of years. Roma putting in a disgraceful performance against a fellow top side has become the norm rather than the exception. After a masterful performance in Bergamo bucked the trend just a few short weeks ago, the Giallorossi’s holiday hangover doomed them at the San Siro.
SOCCER
AFP

Juve draw hits Napoli's title hopes, Serie A in Covid chaos

Napoli were on Thursday held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus which left them lagging behind in the Serie A title race, on a day in which the dominant topic was the coronavirus cloud hanging over the league. Later on Thursday regional affairs minister Mariastella Gelmini said there would be a meeting between the government, regions and Serie A with the objective of "ensuring uniformity" in the league. td/jc/nr/dj
UEFA
