FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Novel Treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma

By Nichole Tucker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMX-110 may soon be granted fast track designation for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma children. The FDA has granted rare pediatric disease designation to IMX-110 for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening caner found in children. This designation makes IMX-110 eligible for a fast track designation and a priority review designation in...

