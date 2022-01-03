ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting The Band Back Together

Cover picture for the articleTop Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the mission 'Getting The Band Back Together' within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. After getting Miss Fortune to join your party, you will want to explore the Watchtower District to find Fortune's Crew. Entering the building on the...

The Band Rush Is Getting a Pinball Machine

Stern Pinball has officially announced its first new machine of 2022, and it’s exciting news for fans of a certain Canadian power trio. Yep, Rush are the stars of the next Stern pin. The latest in a series of machines themed around classic rock bands, the new pinball machine will ensconce Rush alongside bands like Led Zeppelin, the Beatles, Iron Maiden, and Metallica in Stern’s ersatz rock ‘n’ roll hall of fame. Stern has been cranking out these rock-themed pins over the last 20 years, and based on what this teaser trailer hints at, the Rush game could have the largest soundtrack yet. The teaser lists 17 songs, including perennial classic rock radio hits “Tom Sawyer,” “The Spirit of the Radio,” and “Limelight.” The teaser also features an animated CGI version of the owl from the Fly by Night album cover, which is exactly the kind of thing you’d expect to see on the pinball machine’s screen during some kind of multiball madness, or something.
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers how to use Runes within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. How Runes Work Within Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. As you level up your characters throughout the story, earning XP through combat encounters you will...
Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
Sarah
WWE Reportedly Offered To Sell “The Whole Product” To FOX

Actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by actor and noted pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin for the latest episode of his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast. Culkin noted how he believes WWE has lost the focus of their product due to preparing for a...
HBO Max and TruTV Reportedly Remove Impractical Jokers Content After Joe Gatto Quit Series

Joe Gatto, one of the four stars of TruTV's hit reality series Impractical Jokers, announced on New Year's Eve that he would be leaving the franchise entirely. This came as a surprise to fans around the world, but it seems the story isn't over. Since Gatto announced his exit, his face and name have been steadily removed from the show's websites and social channels. It also appears that some of the sketches including Gatto are being removed as well.
Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
Derelict at Duty & Lost at Land

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the Side Quests 'Derelict at Duty' and 'Lost at Land' available within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. Derelict at Duty & Lost at Land. Upon completing 'Back to the Manor', the Watchtower District will unlock for you...
Leadbetter Band Gets All The Way Down on Howl

It really is something truly astounding—and captivating—what one can do with an electric bass and electric guitar. Granted, factors such as song structure, composition, tonality and, don’t forget, the good ol’ drums, of course, should never be taken for granted in their impact on a moving piece of music.
Bogano Encrypted Logs Locations

This page will show all the locations of Encrypted Logs that can be found when exploring the planet, Bogano, in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. As Cal Kestis explores different planets, his buddy droid, BD-1, can find certain elements to inspect and scan, gaining new information about the worlds you traverse.
Looking Over the Overlook - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Set Is Now Available

It’s January, and that can only mean one thing: the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone LEGO set is now available for purchase. It’s available exclusively at the LEGO Store, where you can order it for $69.99. Unlike many other sought-after exclusives, the Sonic set has not sold out. But that doesn’t mean it won’t, so grab it if you want it, because who knows how many of these things they made.
Cobra Kai Creators Have Plans for at Least Six Seasons

Cobra Kai fans can rest easy knowing the creators want to make at least two more seasons of the show. With season 4 wrapped, and season 5 already confirmed, Cobra Kai's creators are thinking about their endgame plan. Speaking to Collider, creator and Executive Producer Josh Heald said the team...
Unseen Foe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Boss Battle - Khezu 11:54 - Cutscene - Avinia reveals her inspiration 13:57 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
Mike Judge Reveals Middle-Aged Beavis and Butt-Head To the World

Mike Judge has revealed a glimpse of middle-aged versions of Beavis and Butt-Head ahead of an upcoming film reboot. Taking to Twitter, the Beavis and Butt-Head creator unveiled images of the pair as they would be now, and it looks as though they’ve seen better days. “Beavis and Butt-Head...
