Getting The Band Back Together

Stern Pinball has officially announced its first new machine of 2022, and it’s exciting news for fans of a certain Canadian power trio. Yep, Rush are the stars of the next Stern pin. The latest in a series of machines themed around classic rock bands, the new pinball machine will ensconce Rush alongside bands like Led Zeppelin, the Beatles, Iron Maiden, and Metallica in Stern’s ersatz rock ‘n’ roll hall of fame. Stern has been cranking out these rock-themed pins over the last 20 years, and based on what this teaser trailer hints at, the Rush game could have the largest soundtrack yet. The teaser lists 17 songs, including perennial classic rock radio hits “Tom Sawyer,” “The Spirit of the Radio,” and “Limelight.” The teaser also features an animated CGI version of the owl from the Fly by Night album cover, which is exactly the kind of thing you’d expect to see on the pinball machine’s screen during some kind of multiball madness, or something.

