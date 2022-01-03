ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
(Reuters) -Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The value of the net long dollar fell to $19.15 billion in the week ended Dec. 28, compared with a net...

Reuters

Dollar falls after U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was slightly lower against a basket of major currencies on Friday on the heels of the December jobs report that missed expectations. The dollar index weakened after the Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 last month, well short of...
BUSINESS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
#Australian Dollar#Canadian Dollar#U S Dollar#Speculators#Reuters#British#Mexican#Brazilian#Russian#Japanese#Net 10 334 9 877
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Russia
Shore News Network

Hawkish Fed gives value stocks a second wind

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Investors are recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more hawkish Federal Reserve, as signs that the central bank is ready to pull out the stops in its fight against inflation has shaken up markets in the first week of 2022. Yields on the benchmark...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Over Half A Billion Dollars In Crypto Liquidations As Bitcoin Traders Prepare For The Worst

Cryptocurrencies continue to face a turbulent week after Bitcoin dipped below $43,000 on Thursday, further worsening a situation that has been at play for over 2 months. In the past 24 hours, the total value of crypto futures liquidated went past $530 million according to Coinglass as Bitcoin fell further from $43,000 to $41,695. During the sell-off, over 135,301 traders were liquidated with the single largest liquidation order happening on Bybit where a single entity yielded $5 million worth of ETH.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Whiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payrolls data

BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks and Treasury yields were mixed on Friday as investors digested payroll data and its potential impact on Federal Reserve policy in the final session of an already roller-coaster first trading week of the year. U.S. employment rose by a less-than-expected 199,000 jobs last month as the...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Toronto market posts weekly decline as Fed spooks investors

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher on Friday but was still down for the first week of the year as the potential for faster-than-expected U.S. interest rate hikes weighed on investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 12.25 points, or...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

