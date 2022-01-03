White House expected to make fresh push to confirm Biden nominees for FTC, FCC

What has this president and the rest of the Biden administration done for our country after nearly a year in office? Now we are hearing that there is no federal solution to the virus even though Joe Biden repeatedly said that he had a plan which we now know is a complete lie. Now he wants to dump it on the states to come up with solutions. This presidency is one failure after another: Skyrocketing inflation, continuing border chaos, bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, supply chain shortages, surging crime and the list goes on. The Build Back Better Bill is not something the working class of this country wants. Americans don’t want handouts. Socialist handouts will just make our country weaker and deincentivise working for what we have. We are truly the laughing stock of the world. Biden is a joke on the world stage.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO