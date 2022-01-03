ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House expected to make fresh push to confirm Biden nominees for FTC, FCC

(Reuters) – The White House was expected to make a fresh push as early as Monday to persuade the U.S. Senate to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees for top posts at agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission, an administration official said. The...

MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Trump menace is darker than ever – and he’s snapping at Biden’s heels

The problem with coverage of this week’s anniversary of the events of 6 January 2021 is that too much of it was written in the past tense. True, the attempted insurrection that saw a violent mob storm Capitol Hill in order to overturn a democratic election was a year ago, but the danger it poses is clear and present – and looms over the future. For the grim truth is that while Donald Trump is the last US president, he may also be the next. What’s more, the menace of Trumpism is darker now than it ever was before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘A direct message’: Biden’s fiery Trump speech signals the gloves are off in January 6 inquiry

In the months leading up to the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the US Capitol since 1814, there’s been a bubbling undercurrent of discontent among many good government advocates, authoritarianism scholars, and Democratic activists who’ve watched with dismay as former President Donald Trump and many of his closest allies have continued to spread lies about the election he lost just over a year ago. Much of the vitriol from this crowd of opinionated experts has been directed towards Attorney General Merrick Garland for not openly and aggressively moving to saddle the purported plotters of the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
Tom Wheeler
Arizona Mirror

Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday warned of the dangers of a collapse of American democracy, standing in a historic chamber in the U.S. Capitol that was besieged by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters who attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.  “We are in the battle for the soul […] The post Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
insideradio.com

Ex-FCC Homeland Security Chiefs Push Senate To Confirm Gigi Sohn To Open Seat.

Gigi Sohn, the White House pick to fill the remaining vacant seat on the Federal Communications Commission, still faces an uphill battle to getting confirmed. But she has just picked up the support of three former heads of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau. The trio, including retired Rear Admirals Jamie Barnett, David Turetsky, and David Simpson, are urging the Senate to give Sohn the job.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Renominates Sohn for FCC, Defying Calls to Withdraw Pick

President Joe Biden renominated Democrat Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, despite broad Republican opposition. Sohn’s confirmation would secure a Democratic majority at the commission for the first time since Biden took office, allowing it to pursue policies such as restoring Obama-era net neutrality rules. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Renews Bedoya’s Nomination to FTC, Teeing Up Senate Vote

President Joe Biden resubmitted a nomination for Georgetown University law professor. to be a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. The move allows the U.S. Senate to take steps toward voting on Bedoya’s nomination, which expired in December as Congress took off for its year-end break. Bedoya is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: Biden White House is a failure in leadership

What has this president and the rest of the Biden administration done for our country after nearly a year in office? Now we are hearing that there is no federal solution to the virus even though Joe Biden repeatedly said that he had a plan which we now know is a complete lie. Now he wants to dump it on the states to come up with solutions. This presidency is one failure after another: Skyrocketing inflation, continuing border chaos, bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, supply chain shortages, surging crime and the list goes on. The Build Back Better Bill is not something the working class of this country wants. Americans don’t want handouts. Socialist handouts will just make our country weaker and deincentivise working for what we have. We are truly the laughing stock of the world. Biden is a joke on the world stage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

California man had rifle, TikTok 'hit list' naming Biden, former presidents on way to White House, feds say

A recently fired California grocery store worker was arrested in Iowa last week after he was found with a TikTok "hit list" filled with the of names of political and public figures, including President Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a haphazard plan to "combat evil demons in the White House," according to court records.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

White House clears press from Biden conference

President Biden’s administration continued to show its difficult relationship with the press on Monday. Biden took calls from governors to discuss ongoing efforts to combat rising COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant. After speaking with the governors, Biden addressed White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients as to whether the governors had questions.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

Montana’s Jon Tester backs ‘talking filibuster,’ means testing for Biden spending plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Despite his role at the center of passing the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, U.S. Sen Jon Tester said Wednesday the Senate should change its filibuster rules to break what he called “real paralysis.” The Montana Democrat also said in an interview with States Newsroom that watching how the infrastructure money is spent — and ensuring […] The post Montana’s Jon Tester backs ‘talking filibuster,’ means testing for Biden spending plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

