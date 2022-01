KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Stewart-Haas Racing has hired Ryan Preece as its reserve driver for the upcoming NASCAR season. The 31-year-old racer from Berlin, Conn., will perform simulator work while running a mix of races across each of NASCAR’s top-three touring series – Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. Preece will be a Ford Performance driver in each series, and he will be the default driver if any of SHR’s full-time drivers are unable to compete due to COVID-19 or any other unforeseen circumstance.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO