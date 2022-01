For the second year in a row, former professional Overwatch player Felix "xQc" Lengyel has become the most-watched streamer on Twitch. Since he began his streaming career on Twitch back in 2019, xQc has quickly become the face of the platform with nearly 10 million followers in total on the website. While Twitch viewership as a whole fluctuates quite a bit from channel to channel, xQc has clearly asserted himself as the platform's top content creator, and it doesn't seem like he'll be losing that title any time soon.

