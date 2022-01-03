ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson appears to have return date set

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Klay Thompson’s return to action has been imminent for weeks, and it appears we have a solid date to circle on the calendar for it. The Golden State Warriors are optimistic that Thompson will be able to return to action on Sunday...

NBC Bay Area

Steve Kerr Explains Plan for Klay Thompson's Minutes Upon Return

Kerr explains expected plan for Klay's minutes upon return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Klay Thompson's return is so close the Warriors can taste it. With the five-time All-Star about to play his first NBA game in almost 1,000 days, Steve Kerr knows he will have to juggle the rotation and figure out the best way to manage Thompson's workload as he continues to ramp back up.
San Francisco Chronicle

Bring your tissues: Klay Thompson’s Warriors comeback will be beyond comparison

It’s not often that you circle a date on the sports calendar and think, “This will be emotional.”. Sports is about unpredictability and real-time events, and sometimes emotion erupts. But a sporting event is generally not like a tear-jerker movie where you know you should stuff your pockets with Kleenex.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Klay Thompson: 'He's the most non-chalant All-Star I've been around'

“He’s actually a pretty interesting guy, as the media and people are starting to see the last couple of years with his boat, his dog, hiking and going to the beach,” Bogut said in a phone interview. “He’s really quirky and the reason I like him as an NBA player is he doesn’t follow the mantra of what he should be. “He’s the most nonchalant All-Star I’ve been around in my career. Just an everyday normal guy that’s happy with the silliest of things at times. He’s not too worried about that NBA life of sports cars and all that kind of stuff.”
CBS San Francisco

Klay Thompson Frenzy Soars; Courtside Tickets For Sunday’s Return Climb To Over $70,000

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the minutes tick down to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson’s anticipated return to the court after 2 1/2 years of an injury-forced absence, ticket prices soared into the stratosphere Friday with a pair of courtside seats being offered on a popular resale site for more than $70,000. All signs are Thompson will be in the starting lineup for Sunday evening tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to the Warriors website, courtside club seats go for $1,200 apiece at regular prices, but this is hardly a normal game, and a star-studded crowd is expected in the...
NBA

Warriors Podcast: Klay Thompson

Ahead of his much-anticipated return to the court, Klay Thompson sits down with Tim Roye on this week's podcast! Together they discuss what Thompson has been through, what he has learned since his injuries, and more. Also, on this first edition of the podcast in 2022 we take a look...
Larry Brown Sports

NBA All-Star fan vote has surprise inclusion in West

NBA fans appear to be at it again this year with trying to cause maximum chaos in All-Star voting. The league released the results of the first round of fan voting for the 2022 All-Star Game. Included among the leaders for Western Conference guards was Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, who has yet to even play in a single game this season. Thompson ranked ahead of players like Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Donovan Mitchell.
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
