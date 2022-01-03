ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Hack your Health with Lumen’s Portable Metabolism Tracker

By Authors
primewomen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth trackers have come a long way since the humble pedometer, and now they do more than just counting steps. Companies like Lumen, creators of the world’s first handheld metabolism tracker, continue to expand the possibility of using health monitoring technology to revolutionize how we approach nutrition and our overall health....

primewomen.com

Comments / 0

Related
gethealthyu.com

25 Life Hacks To Improve Your Health

Life is already busy, messy, and filled with unexpected surprises. So why contribute to the chaos by making health harder than it has to be?. Hack your way to better health with these 25 clever fitness and kitchen tricks that will save you time, money, and a headache. Use these...
YOGA
techacute.com

Clarius Portable Ultrasound Scanners Work with Your Smartphone

Reinventing the clinical experience for its users, Clarius has introduced a new, revolutionary product to the world that provides a portable ultrasound scanner that utilizes machine learning and AI. Ever since their initial release in 2016, these scanners have been gaining a favorable reputation among doctors and various medical professionals of every specialty due to their MedTech solutions with high-quality images, low cost, and easy-to-use functionalities.
ELECTRONICS
urbanmatter.com

Different Ways to Enhance Your Body’s Metabolic Functions

Since 1975, obesity has tripled globally. Almost 1.9 billion youths were overweight in 2016, including 650 million obese people. It constituted almost 39% overweight and 13% obese. There are several countries where more people die of being underweight than obesity and overweight. In 2020, 39 million kids under 5 years...
WEIGHT LOSS
drhyman.com

How to Improve Your Metabolic Flexibility & Why It Matters

Most of us hear the term “metabolic health” and think it only applies to our ability to burn calories and manage our weight. And while those are certainly big pieces of metabolic health, it also impacts everything from our cardiovascular health to cognition, mood, infertility, and so much more.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Hack#Metabolism#Nutrition#Phds
nasrq.com

Intermittent Fasting: A Key Strategy to Optimize Metabolic Health and Longevity

Here we are again, at the time of year when many people are highly motivated to take off those extra “holiday pounds.” When asked about my recommendation for the best strategy to lose that excess weight, my quick answer is to follow the ancestral practice of intermittent fasting. Most of us are familiar with fasting as it applies to prayer or for religious reasons, but many are not aware of its many benefits related to metabolic health, anti-aging and disease prevention.
DIETS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Google
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Ingredient You Should Stop Putting In Your Coffee (It Causes Inflammation!)

Whether catching up with friends or just starting your day, coffee is a touchstone of most people’s everyday lives. Luckily, in its raw form, coffee can have a number of health benefits. However, the added cream, sugars, and syrups can defeat the purpose of any nutritional benefits coffee may have. Some additives may even be an irritant for common health issues, including inflammation. We asked Dr. Mark Iwanicki, ND LAc with New York Center for Innovative Medicine the best way to take your coffee so that you can maximize its benefits and minimize any negative effects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

3 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our health needs change. Adding a small handful of daily vitamins to your routine can have innumerable health benefits, from boosting our metabolism (which slows as we age!) to boosting our overall health. When asked which vitamins they would suggest adding to clients’ routines, our leading health experts provided the following three suggestions:
NUTRITION
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
FIRST For Women

Eating This Variety of Grapes Could Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

One of my fondest childhood memories is snacking on sweet, juicy grapes. When they’re ripe, they truly are like candy, with a sugary taste that makes them hard to stop eating. Plus, they’re excellent for your health — and new research says one type of grapes in particular — muscadine grapes — are linked with increased longevity. Eating grapes for a longer life? Sounds good to me!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy