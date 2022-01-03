Read the full transcript of Rick Hummel's Monday Cards chat

On how he would grade his team’s shot selection…. “We need to throw in the fact that we turn down shots. In shot selection I would probably rate it a 75 percent, because we want guys to shoot the ball when we are open. That is what we have done all year practicing. When they put it back in the holster and aren’t willing to shoot it, that usually leads to something not quite as good. We have showed them that obviously where we turn down really good shots to take a little more difficult shot. We just want our guys to do what we practice and what works. I have seen the open court; you have got to make those layups when you are struggling to make some shots from the perimeter or around the rim. Those shots are tougher than people may think but overall if you ask me to put a number on it, 75 to 80 percent probably.”

