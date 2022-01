The boys soccer teams in Bryan-College Station are a mixed bag of youth and experience with expectations ranging from modest to lofty this season. At Bryan, the Vikings will have a new look in 2022. They earned the program’s first playoff win in 17 years last season and reached the area round, but Bryan has to adapt after graduating 11 seniors and adding a new head coach in former assistant Carlos Luna.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO