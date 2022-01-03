Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge (LA Invitational) Launches

Interactive Workshops on Allyship, Power & Privilege and Anti-Racism Designed to Educate Wine Industry Leaders and Facilitate Meaningful Discussion, Change and Community. 7 January – Napa, CA — The Diversity in Wine Leadership Forum, a bi-annual summit for leaders of organizations dedicated to diversity and equity in the wine industry as well as a central resource for the wine community to connect and work with organizations with a core commitment to diversity and equity, today announced open registration for Do the Work, a new DEI education series for wine professionals. The three-part series of virtual workshops addresses topics such as privilege, allyship and anti-racism; it was crafted specifically for leaders working on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging initiatives in the wine industry who want to become allies and learn how to integrate anti-racism work into every aspect of their personal and professional lives. Workshops will be facilitated by the Forum’s co-founder and food and wine entrepreneur Maryam Ahmed and Dr. Akilah Cadet, the Forum’s co-lead and founder and CEO of Change Cadet, a consulting firm focused on driving workplace equity and belonging.

NAPA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO