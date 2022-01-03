ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge (LA Invitational) Launches

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 4 days ago

Santa Rosa, Calif., (January 3, 2022) Wine & Spirit Competitions Management & Productions (WSCM&P), the leading producer of wine and spirit competitions in North America, announced the launch of a new competition, The Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge (LA Invitational), created specifically to generate awareness for participating producers in...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
wineindustryadvisor.com

World Bulk Wine Exhibition Coming to Sonoma California June 8th-9th

Following the success attained in Amsterdam in 2021, the WBWE faces a new challenge: its first-ever trade fair in the USA. 5 January – The 13th WBWE has marked a turning point regarding international B2B fairs, giving way to its North American counterpart in 2022. With the Dutch government...
SONOMA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wine’s Most Inspiring People Awards

Each year, Wine Industry Advisor chooses 10 individuals within the wine industry who showcase leadership, innovation, and inspiration. For the first time in 2021, WIA opened up the submission process to the industry at large. With over 100 nominees, the editorial team selected the top 10 individuals who they felt has truly, positively impacted the US wine culture over the past year.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Stella Rosa Joins the Non-Alcoholic Wine Category with Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics

Stella Rosa “Stellabrates” with “ROSA-lution” Following the Release of Non-Alcoholic Beverage. – Stella Rosa, the award-winning Italian wine brand, imported by California-based Riboli Family Wines, now offers non-alcoholic options to consumers. Just in time for those looking to imbibe less for Dry January or looking for a delicious alternative to alcohol, Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics offers a non-alcoholic wine substitute to “Stellabrate” year-round. The Non-Alcoholic line-up is consistent with the original in that they provide semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, made with real fruit flavors and are naturally gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Vino Vault Expands Los Angeles Wine Storage Network with Third Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, January 6, 2022— Vino Vault, which recently acquired two well-known wine storage operations in Los Angeles (The Best Cellar and The Wine Hotel) has now acquired a third wine storage business, The Wine Locker, in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. Since launching, Vino Vault has been actively...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wineindustryadvisor.com

Charlie Tolbert Celebrates 50th Harvest

SONOMA, CA (January 5, 2022) — Not many people have celebrated 50 years in the wine industry, but Charlie Tolbert just did. Over his career Tolbert served as a vineyard worker, cellar rat, winemaker, and consultant. Charting his journey through the wine industry is a living history of California winemaking. While working with Ned Hill of La Prenda Vineyards Management, Tolbert celebrated his 50th harvest this past year.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Cork Recycling Partnership with APCOR and San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival™ Results in Recycling 820 Wine Corks

Nine Pounds of Corks Collected for Cork Sustainability and Education Campaign at Southern California’s Largest Wine and Food Festival. (January 6, 2022) – The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) and the San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, one of the country’s largest annual wine and food events, partnered together to promote the sustainability and education of cork closures at the 17th annual festival and culinary celebration that took place November 11 – 14. The environmentally-focused partnership resulted in collecting 9 lbs of recycled cork that is repurposed as useful materials including shoe insoles, cork boards, and more.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Lodi Wine & Chocolate to Celebrate Its Silver Anniversary, February 4-6

Northern California’s beloved Lodi Wine & Chocolate will return to celebrate its 25th anniversary Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6, 2022. There’s no better time to fall in love with the winegrowing region all over again than by sampling a diverse selection of renowned Lodi wines and decadent chocolate pairings!
LODI, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Competition#Rose#Food Drink#Beverages#La Invitational#The Los Angeles Times#Wscm P
wineindustryadvisor.com

Bodegas Montecillo Boasts 150 Years of Authenticity and Looks Ahead to Future of Winemaking

Mercedes Garcia Rupérez influences Bodegas Montecillo wines with new styles and categories while maintaining authenticity and tradition. This year, one of the pioneering wineries in the D.O.C. Rioja, Bodegas Montecillo, celebrated 150 years of winemaking. Led by winemaker Mercedes García Rupérez, the winery has modernized the authentic wines, through the development of stringent, precise and respectful wine growing techniques that maintain the brand’s traditions, while delivering a newer, unique expression.
DRINKS
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Celebrating 30 Years of Quality at DuBrul Vineyard

Yakima, WA Jan 4, 2022 – — Quality has long been a focus of Hugh and Kathy Shiels’ vision as wine grape growers. Thirty years ago, while most Washington grape growers were planting vineyards in any available land, the Shiels envisioned a vineyard with key characteristics for growing world-class wine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wineindustryadvisor.com

Republic National Distributing Company Purchases White Mountain Beverage

Purchase of independent Anheuser-Busch beer wholesaler allows RNDC to own Alaska Route to Market. – Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the national distributor and broker of premium wine and spirits, purchased White Mountain Beverage, an independent Anheuser-Busch wholesaler, combining wine and spirits with beer to have one consolidated route to market. White Mountain Beverage, with offices in Anchorage, Alaska; Fairbanks, Alaska; Juneau, Alaska; and Renton, Wash., will now be known as RNDC Alaska.
TEXAS STATE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Duplin Winery Creates Cotton Candy Wine Collection

Three New Fruit Flavors expand on 2021’s smash-hit Cotton Candy Original. Known for award-winning wines and celebrated annual releases, Duplin Winery, makers of America’s favorite sweet wines, opens 2022 with the debut of a truly unique Cotton Candy collection featuring three new fruit flavors – Lime, Blueberry and Peach – in addition to the celebrated Cotton Candy Original the company introduced in May of 2021.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Diversity in Wine Leadership Forum Launches “Do the Work” DEI Series

Interactive Workshops on Allyship, Power & Privilege and Anti-Racism Designed to Educate Wine Industry Leaders and Facilitate Meaningful Discussion, Change and Community. 7 January – Napa, CA — The Diversity in Wine Leadership Forum, a bi-annual summit for leaders of organizations dedicated to diversity and equity in the wine industry as well as a central resource for the wine community to connect and work with organizations with a core commitment to diversity and equity, today announced open registration for Do the Work, a new DEI education series for wine professionals. The three-part series of virtual workshops addresses topics such as privilege, allyship and anti-racism; it was crafted specifically for leaders working on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging initiatives in the wine industry who want to become allies and learn how to integrate anti-racism work into every aspect of their personal and professional lives. Workshops will be facilitated by the Forum’s co-founder and food and wine entrepreneur Maryam Ahmed and Dr. Akilah Cadet, the Forum’s co-lead and founder and CEO of Change Cadet, a consulting firm focused on driving workplace equity and belonging.
NAPA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

19 Crimes Partners with Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands to Launch Martha’s Chard

19 Crimes adds a new face to its lineup of boundary pushing and culture molding characters: the iconic Martha Stewart. An American businesswoman known for her entrepreneurial genius and ever evolving lifestyle, Martha adds another bullet to her already outstandingly long resume: winemaker. 19 Crimes Martha’s Chard will be available in California in early January and will be distributed nationally on February 1, 2022. SRP: $11.99.
FOOD & DRINKS
Modesto Bee

Watch as ‘king tide’ waves crash against the California coastline

King tide waves crashed on shores in California’s Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, prompting a flood advisory for low-lying coastal regions. The National Weather Service said the tide was higher than forecasted due to swells from recent storms. The coastal flood advisory is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

OK, Where Has Kensi Been — Is She Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

After a long winter's nap (fall break), NCIS: Los Angeles finally returned, and we couldn't wait to see all of our faves: Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O'Donnell), and — wait a minute, where is Kensi (Daniela Ruah)? She was upsettingly absent from the winter preview, and it looks like she's getting kidnapped in the next episode (as you do). Is Kensi leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? We aren't ready for it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy