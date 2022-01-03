Sale Barns Ready for Large Receipts After Holiday Hiatus

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near the week's close Friday, March corn is up 1 3/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 22 1/4 cents, March KC wheat is up 1 3/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is up 8 3/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 1 cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 81.76 points and February crude oil is down $0.56 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.567 and February gold is up $7.70 per ounce. A surge in soymeal futures may lead to the first weekly close for soybeans above $14 per bushel on the continuous active chart in over six months as traders focus on South American forecasts, while further pressure on the U.S. dollar continues to add support. All three wheat markets are attempting to stabilize after heavy losses this week, while corn along with soybeans and soybean products are poised for a gain over the week's trade.

AGRICULTURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO