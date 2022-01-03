UCLA Extends Three New 2023 Offers

Cal men’s basketball certainly started the new year on a high note, increasing its home winning streak to nine games with a blowout victory over Arizona State and steadily building its winning percentage. While it’s important not to count one’s chickens before they hatch, the current Bears resemble a significantly more polished and formidable team than they did a year ago; if they continue to perform consistently on the road as they do at home, it’s safe to say that Cal fans should expect an exciting 2022 Pac-12 season.
