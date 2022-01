Stating the obvious, it is January 2022. I have never been more excited for a new year since last year. I thought after 2020, 2021 would be amazing, but 2022 really feels like it is time for a reboot. We are still dealing with COVID in many varieties and this current wave we are in is throwing us all off, but now that there is a pill on the horizon, home testing is available and the smart people are vaccinated, there may be chance that this year we get a chance to have a real reset, a reboot, and a restart that actually gets off the ground. It’s totally in our hands to get this right.

MODESTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO