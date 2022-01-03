ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Shows to Watch This Month

 4 days ago

Lots of shows returning this month and a few new premieres to look forward to. Coming to Hulu, the all new “How I...

The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock: “If It Wasn’t for Netflix, a Lot of People Wouldn’t Be Working”

Sandra Bullock closed out 2021 toplining another Netflix film, The Unforgivable, which followed the success of her previous outing, the apocalyptic-thriller Bird Box. The latter film, released in 2018, held the No. 1 spot for most watched film in Netflix history until just a few weeks ago, when it was dethroned by the pairing of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice. Bullock isn’t completely off the charts: Netflix confirmed in recent days that viewers spent enough time with The Unforgivable for it to claim a spot in the top 10 most watched titles in...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

HBO Max and TruTV Reportedly Remove Impractical Jokers Content After Joe Gatto Quit Series

Joe Gatto, one of the four stars of TruTV's hit reality series Impractical Jokers, announced on New Year's Eve that he would be leaving the franchise entirely. This came as a surprise to fans around the world, but it seems the story isn't over. Since Gatto announced his exit, his face and name have been steadily removed from the show's websites and social channels. It also appears that some of the sketches including Gatto are being removed as well.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix’s 20 biggest critical flops, from Emily in Paris to Rebecca

For those who have a masochistic streak, there are few things more fulfilling than hate-watching awful films and TV shows. And there are plenty of them: Ben Wheatley’s lavish yet weirdly empty adaptation of Rebecca appalled critics and fans alike last year.When Emily in Paris hit screens, it inspired a deep hatred in critics who condemned it for “caricaturing” French people as “vile snobs”.But fans still inhaled both of these abominations within hours of them arriving online.Rebecca and Emily in Paris were both brought into the world by Netflix, so it only seemed fitting that we collate a list...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best and Worst New Midseason Shows: Which Ones Should You Watch?

Television isn't going into 2022 with tippy-taps, it's busting through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man except instead of being full of sugar water, he's full of new midseason broadcast shows! Several new series will be premiering over the next few weeks on the major networks, but with so many, how do you know which to watch and which to skip? We're here to serve as your guide so you can spend more time watching what you like.
TV SERIES
country1025.com

Best TV Shows By And About Women

As per the age-old saying “write what you know,” it makes sense that the best shows about women’s stories are also created by women. While there’s no lack of women-led projects on TV and streaming sites today, it wasn’t always that way. There was a time when it was rare for a TV show to focus on a female storyline at all, with little-to-no input from women in the writers’ room or elsewhere. Betty White, whose television career of more than 80 years has surpassed that of any other actor, became the first woman to produce an episode of a national TV show in 1953. She helped pave the way for countless women around the world to lead both in front of and behind the camera.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘The Golden Girls’ Online: Stream Classic Betty White Sitcom on Hulu

Fans all over the globe mourned the death of Betty White in December, just days before her 100th birthday, though the iconic actress’ legacy will continue to live on. Her birthday celebration was set to be accompanied by the release of Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, which (as of this writing) will still be shown across 900 theaters across the United States on January 17th. The movie highlights some of White’s most iconic roles including Hot in Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and many more. Of course, White is best-known for starring in The Golden Girls, which...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Phat Tuesdays’ Gets Premiere Date at Amazon Prime Video (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that “Phat Tuesdays” will debut on Feb. 4. The three-episode docuseries tells of the Comedy Store’s Phat Tuesdays. Comedian Guy Torry founded and hosted the event after the 1992 L.A. riots in order to spotlight Black performers, and ended up launching the careers of several prominent comics. Celebrities including Nick Cannon, Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish will appear in interviews discussing their experiences attending or performing at Phat Tuesdays. Executive producers include Torry, director Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Original Productions’ Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett and Jeff Bumgarner and Grammnet Productions’ Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo. Co-executive producers include...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in January on Amazon, HBO Max, Netflix, and More

While you're easing into a new year, there's no rest for the streaming platforms, which are churning out new releases and bringing back returning favorites to kick off 2022. Content never sleeps! And neither will you if you can't narrow down your watchlist. Make a resolution to enjoy only the best stuff with the help of our roundup of the best shows and movies coming to the major streamers this month.
TV SHOWS
MIX 107.9

Season 4 of Ozark Sneak Peek

  Fans are gearing up for season four of the highly acclaimed Netflix series, Ozark. The usual suspects return on January 21. Earlier today Netflix shared a sneak preview on social media and fans simply cannot wait. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) being tasked with having to broker an immunity deal between drug […]
TV SERIES
theeagle1069.com

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Mostly Watched by People Over 55

If you watched ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ on Disney+, you may be of a certain age. According to Nielsen, 54% of people who watched the docuseries were 55 and older. The rating information corporation also shared that 503 minutes of the series were streamed between November 25 through 28.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series in Development at Netflix

Netflix is developing a “Scott Pilgrim” anime series, Variety has confirmed with sources. The show would be produced by UCP. Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novel series, would write and executive produce the anime version along with BenDavid Grabinski. The pair would also serve as co-showrunners. Science SARU would provide the animation. Eunyoung Choi of Science SARU will produce with Abel Gongora onboard to direct. Edgar Wright, who was behind the film “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” would executive produce alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions as well as Michael Bacall. Netflix...
TV SERIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations To Be Announced By Rosario Dawson & Vanessa Hudgens

The SAG Awards nominations will be announced this coming Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT by actresses Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram Live. This marks the second year in a row that the SAG noms will be announced via Instagram Live @sagawards’ Instagram Stories. With the Golden Globes mired in a diversity scandal, resulting in a non-telecast of the awards show on NBC, the SAG Awards this year reps the first big awards show to honor the best of actors and actresses in TV and film for 2021. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher will give an introduction before SAG...
CELEBRITIES
303magazine.com

14 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This Month

Congratulations, everyone! We’ve officially made it through the holidays. After all that cuffing season/holiday gift buying/potential for reliving March of 2020 stress this past month, we could all use some serious decompressing. Thankfully, the Denver comedy scene has a killer lineup of shows this month to start the new year with some laughs.
DENVER, CO
Decider.com

The Best Netflix Original Shows of 2021

Ever since Netflix began making its own original content in 2013, the platform has produced over 1500 series, movies, and specials referred to as “Netflix Originals,” content made or acquired exclusively for them. With a flood of new shows being pumped out weekly in 2021, it’s hard to figure out what’s out there, let alone what’s worth watching, but since watching TV is kind of our jobs, we can offer a top ten list that features some of the best shows from Ted Sarandos and Co.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Julia Garner To Star in Thriller ‘Apartment 7A’ For Paramount Players, Sunday Night And Platinum Dunes

EXCLUSIVE: While the final season of her hit series Ozark is set to premiere later this month on Netflix, Emmy winner Julia Garner looks to be already setting up her next big project. Sources tell Deadline that she has signed on to star in Paramount Players’ Apartment 7A. John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller via their Platinum Dunes. Natalie Erika James is attached to direct and co-wrote the latest script with Christian White based off a draft by Skylar James. Alexa Ginsburg is overseeing the project for Sunday...
MOVIES

