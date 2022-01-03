The Best Shows to Watch This Month

Netflix is developing a “Scott Pilgrim” anime series, Variety has confirmed with sources.
The show would be produced by UCP. Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novel series, would write and executive produce the anime version along with BenDavid Grabinski. The pair would also serve as co-showrunners.
Science SARU would provide the animation. Eunyoung Choi of Science SARU will produce with Abel Gongora onboard to direct. Edgar Wright, who was behind the film “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” would executive produce alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions as well as Michael Bacall.
Netflix...
