Win Tickets ($50): The Spill Canvas @ Lola’s Room | Alternative Rock, w/ Harbour

Bert Kreischer is bringing The Berty Boy Relapse Tour to Keller Auditorium for THREE SHOWS on January 14 & 18. Get tickets to see The Machine’s party-boy antics!. Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sellout crowds across the country. Described as having a “rare and incredible talent” (Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone’s 1997 “Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top names in comedy. Between his four stand-up specials, his two podcasts: “Bertcast,” and “2 Bears 1 Cave,” his Netflix show: “The Cabin,” and his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of “being a cringe comedian with real insight” (Interrobang). Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Bert seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove “that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age,” (Forbes).

