Portland, OR

Win Tickets ($50): The Spill Canvas @ Lola’s Room | Alternative Rock, w/ Harbour

pdxpipeline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a slew of albums under their belt including 2005’s One Fell Swoop, 2007’s follow-up No Really, I’m Fine (which was released on Warner and reached the number 2 spot on Billboard’s Top Heatseekers chart), 2012’s Gestalt and 2018’s EP Hivemind, the Spill Canvas has returned with Conduit, its first LP...

www.pdxpipeline.com

PORTLAND, OR
