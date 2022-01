For images, follow this Dropbox link. Captions and credits are listed after program descriptions. December 30, 2021 (RALEIGH, N.C.) — As a kickoff to Black History Month, we are holding our 21st Annual African American Cultural Celebration on January 28 and 29. The celebration is virtual with presentations from authors, artists, musicians, filmmakers, scholars and more. The theme for the #AACC2022 is “Black People, Green Planet: Environmental Justice.” Plus, this is the last month to experience Dressing the Abbey before the exhibit closes on January 17 at 5 p.m. The museum and Museum Shop are open to the public with special protocols in compliance with Executive Order 215. Admission is free! Please note: The museum will be closed on New Year’s Day.

MUSEUMS ・ 8 DAYS AGO