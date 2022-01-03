ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed represents the biggest risk for 2022 - Strategas' Jason Trennert

By Brian Stewart
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosely watched analyst Jason Trennert said Monday that the Federal Reserve represented the biggest risk to the stock market in 2022, as the central bank looks to tighten policy to get inflation under control. Speaking to CNBC, the CEO of Strategas...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Election#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Cnbc#Big Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. The world's largest economy gained only 199,000 jobs in the final month of the year, the Labor Department said, defying expectations for an increase of hundreds of thousands of positions fueled by the recovery from Covid-19. However, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent, not far from where it was before the pandemic struck, and Biden hailed the report as marking "a historic day for our economic recovery." Analysts warn the days ahead may nonetheless grow darker as Covid cases caused by the new variant surge and again complicate daily life.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan increased to […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy