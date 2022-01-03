ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Warriors optimistic Klay could return Sunday vs. Cavs

By Chicco Nacion
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors are optimistic that Klay Thompson will make his season debut Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Cavaliers Nation

Kyle Kuzma’s emphatic 1-word description of Darius Garland

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma recently showed some love to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland on Twitter. Kuzma took questions from fans on Twitter, and one fan asked about his thoughts on Garland, who is in the middle of a breakout season for the Cavs. Garland has clearly gained the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Klay Thompson: 'He's the most non-chalant All-Star I've been around'

“He’s actually a pretty interesting guy, as the media and people are starting to see the last couple of years with his boat, his dog, hiking and going to the beach,” Bogut said in a phone interview. “He’s really quirky and the reason I like him as an NBA player is he doesn’t follow the mantra of what he should be. “He’s the most nonchalant All-Star I’ve been around in my career. Just an everyday normal guy that’s happy with the silliest of things at times. He’s not too worried about that NBA life of sports cars and all that kind of stuff.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#The Warriors#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Espn#Acl
San Francisco Chronicle

Bring your tissues: Klay Thompson’s Warriors comeback will be beyond comparison

It’s not often that you circle a date on the sports calendar and think, “This will be emotional.”. Sports is about unpredictability and real-time events, and sometimes emotion erupts. But a sporting event is generally not like a tear-jerker movie where you know you should stuff your pockets with Kleenex.
NBA
CBS San Francisco

Klay Thompson Frenzy Soars; Courtside Tickets For Sunday’s Return Climb To Over $70,000

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the minutes tick down to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson’s anticipated return to the court after 2 1/2 years of an injury-forced absence, ticket prices soared into the stratosphere Friday with a pair of courtside seats being offered on a popular resale site for more than $70,000. All signs are Thompson will be in the starting lineup for Sunday evening tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to the Warriors website, courtside club seats go for $1,200 apiece at regular prices, but this is hardly a normal game, and a star-studded crowd is expected in the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

Warriors mailbag: What you need to know ahead of Klay Thompson’s return

DALLAS — It’s nearly upon us: Klay Thompson’s much-awaited return. According to ESPN, Thompson could come back from a torn Achilles tendon as soon as Sunday night’s game against the Cavaliers at Chase Center. This leads to numerous questions: What does Thompson’s return mean for Jordan Poole? How long will newcomers need to adjust to Thompson’s style? What about James Wiseman?
NBA
NBC Sports

How Kerr will approach Warriors' rotation after Klay's return

The Warriors' depth has been one of the keys to their dominant 29-7 start to the NBA season. Everyone from Steph Curry to Jordan Poole, Otto Porter Jr., and Gary Payton II has played a role in making Golden State the NBA's best team through 36 games. But the Warriors'...
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay return is boost Warriors' offense desperately needs

As the Warriors were slogging their way through a 101-96 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday night in New Orleans, they also tripped an alarm loud enough to be heard all the way from Louisiana to the Bay. It’s not exactly an emergency, but it’s legitimate. And urgent. Golden State’s...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy