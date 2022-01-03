Sheriff: Police shoot, wound man who allegedly shot K-9

McFARLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 38-year-old man was shot and wounded by police in California’s San Joaquin Valley on New Year’s Day after he allegedly shot a law enforcement dog, authorities said.

Eduardo Figueroa is expected to survive his injuries, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held on $620,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Figueroa was booked on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including assault with a firearm on a person, willful harm to a peace officer’s dog with serious injury and participation in a criminal street gang.

The dog, part of a K-9 unit with the Delano Police Department, was in stable condition Monday at a veterinary hospital.

The incident began Saturday shortly after 8 p.m. when McFarland Police Department officers tried to stop Figueroa’s car. Figueroa drove away and police pursued.

More than 30 minutes later, the car stopped but Figueroa allegedly refused to get out. The K-9 handler let the dog go, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Figueroa fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking the dog, the sheriff’s office said. At least one officer opened fire and struck Figueroa. He was taken to the hospital.

McFarland is about 135 miles (217 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.