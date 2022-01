Hello i am new to VMware workstation and i have a slight problem. I am running a set up of dual monitors with one pc. My right monitor the host and the left one i run the guest. When i click in my right monitor the host, and move my mouse to the left screen the guest, i need to make one extra click in order to grab the mouse. When i move the mouse from guest to host it works properly. I checked the Automatically grab and ungrab the mouse but it doesnt work. My pc runs windows 10 and my vmware workstation is 16.1. Thank you.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO