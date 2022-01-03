Grizzlies vs. Nets Best Bets, Odds

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Matchup Preview (1/7/22) On Friday night, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (25-15) will travel to face the Brooklyn Nets (24-12). The Bucks have followed up their impressive finals performance with a good start to the season. They sit at 3rd in the East, but are only one game behind the Nets for 2nd. Whether it be voter fatigue or the small market curse, Giannis has had an underrated season and is not talked about much in the MVP race this year. He is producing 27.9 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.48 BPG, 1.1 SPG and playing excellent defense. To put that into context, Shaquille O’Neal in his only MVP season averaged 29.7 PPG, 13.6 RPG, 3.8 APG, 3.0 BPG, 0.5 SPG. Giannis is the best two-way player in the league currently, and the Bucks will always have a chance with him on the court. The Bucks, however, might be without Giannis in this matchup as he is a game time decision with an illness. Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, and George Hill (COVID) are expected to be out, although there is a chance of returning. The guard depth will be limited, but the Bucks have the star power to neutralize that deficiency if Giannis plays.

