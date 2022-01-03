Dozens Of Shots Fired At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Investigating

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that they say had at least 75 shots fired Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the Savannah Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria around 6:30 p.m. where callers and witnesses reported multiple men shooting at the entrance of the apartment.

When the TPD arrived on the scene, they found four vehicles while bullet holes and two homes that had been hit, but there were no reported injuries.

The TPD said the Crime Scene Unit found and recovered more than 75 shell casings of different calibers at the scene.

Police say the investigation is active and anyone with information should call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.