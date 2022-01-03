ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Dozens Of Shots Fired At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Investigating

By News On 6
 4 days ago
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that they say had at least 75 shots fired Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the Savannah Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria around 6:30 p.m. where callers and witnesses reported multiple men shooting at the entrance of the apartment.

When the TPD arrived on the scene, they found four vehicles while bullet holes and two homes that had been hit, but there were no reported injuries.

The TPD said the Crime Scene Unit found and recovered more than 75 shell casings of different calibers at the scene.

Police say the investigation is active and anyone with information should call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

Tulsa Man Dies At Hospital After Shooting; Police Searching For 3 Suspects

Tulsa police are looking for three people involved in a shooting that put one man in the hospital where he later died from a gunshot in the head. Investigators are looking for two men and a woman as possible suspects in the shooting. Tulsa police say officers were called to 41 N. Florence Ave around 10:30 Wednesday night about a shooting. Officers say a couple had just gotten home and were getting out of their car when they were approached by two men and a woman. Police say all five people got into some sort of fight that moved across the street to the couple's front yard. Officers say that's when the man was shot in the head.
Tulsa Police: Number Of Children Reported Missing Decreased In The Past Year

The Tulsa Police Department said reported missing children cases have gone down across the city in the past year. In 2021 there were 755 children reported missing, most of whom were recovered. Investigators say that number isn’t going down because fewer children are going missing, it’s because parents are proving to be less likely to report a child missing as society is changing.
1 Person Dies In Rogers County Crash

A man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a 45-year-old Tulsa man was driving eastbound on Highway 20, 5 miles east of Owasso. Troopers said the driver departed the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, then overcorrected again. The second overcorrection caused him to be struck by 34-year-old, Robert Weilert of Owasso.
Tulsa Police Safely Detonate Pipe Bomb Found At Bartlesville Walgreens

The Tulsa Police Department has detonated a pipe bomb that was found at the Bartlesville Walgreens. According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, officers received a call about a device just after 3 p.m. and when officers arrived they found the device south of the drug store near the drive-thru. The Tulsa Police Bomb Squad arrived around 5:15 to assist with the investigation and determined that the device was a pipe bomb. The bomb squad detonated the bomb just after 5:30 p.m.
2 Suspects Identified In String Of Ramona Burglaries

The Ramona Police Department says two suspects were identified in a string of burglaries, which occurred in Ramona in early November. Police say a felony warrant was issued in district court for 18-year-old Lance Smith of Ramona, in connection with the burglaries. Smith fled to Texas to avoid prosecution before...
