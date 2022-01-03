ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs open as double-digit road favorites over Broncos in Week 18

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiTZB_0dbohmWE00

The Kansas City Chiefs have something to play for in the final week of the regular season after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. They lost control of the No. 1 seed and they’ll still have a chance to gain it back, but winning against the Denver Broncos in Week 18 could be the difference between any of the top four seeds for the Chiefs.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Kansas City will be a 10.5-point favorite over Denver with an over/under point total of 44.5 points scored. The money line is -475 for the Chiefs and +340 for the Broncos. Kansas City is 8-8 against the spread this season, while Denver is 7-9 against the spread.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series over the Broncos 68-55, which includes their current 12-game winning streak against the AFC West divisional foe. Denver has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to play for this week.

Firstly, they are playing to end Kansas City’s current run of dominance over their team. Secondly, a win in this game could be the difference between another year of Vic Fangio as head coach or Denver firing Fangio and starting fresh in 2022. Speaking to some Broncos fans here in the greater Denver metro, they might actually prefer to lose the game to get some new coaches in the building.

A big question heading into this game is who the Chiefs will face at quarterback. Drew Lock has played the past two games for the Broncos with Teddy Bridgewater sidelined due to injury. Will Kansas City face Bridgewater or Lock in Week 18? We’ll find out later this week ahead of the game.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
News-Democrat

Greg Robinson, former Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator, dies Wednesday at 70

Greg Robinson, whose four-decade coaching career included three seasons as the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator, died Wednesday. His son told Syracuse.com that Robinson had battled a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. Robinson had lengthy stints at both the NFL and college levels — most notably a two-time Super Bowl champion...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Denver Broncos Make Decision On Teddy Bridgewater

The 2021-22 season has come to an end for Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. With Denver’s playoff hopes out the window and just one game remaining in the regular season, the franchise has placed their QB1 on the injured reserve. Bridgewater suffered a scary head injury during Week 15’s loss...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on trip to the Cotton Bowl and hearing boos from fans there

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t often hear boos when he’s not playing, but that was the case Friday at the Cotton Bowl. Mahomes and a few Chiefs teammates joined Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce at the game, which was the first College Football Playoff semifinal. The Bearcats lost 27-6 to top-ranked Alabama, and television cameras caught a glimpse of the cadre of Chiefs players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Denver Broncos#Tipico Sportsbook#Afc West
tonyskansascity.com

Brittany Matthews Agrees That Refs 'Screwed' Kansas City Chiefs

Let's just say this post is a "call back" and a rare instance when all Chiefs fans can blame their underlying concerns about the fate of the team on somebody else . . . Here's a critical word contradicting this cowtown's perennial homecoming queen . . . "This woman’s baby...
NFL
the-journal.com

Chiefs big favorite to beat Broncos for 13th straight time

KANSAS CITY (11-5) at DENVER (7-9) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, ESPN. LINE: Chiefs by 10, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Kansas City 8-8; Denver 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 68-55. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 22-9 on Dec. 5, 2021 at Kansas City, Missouri. LAST WEEK: Chiefs lost...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Player Props (1/8/21)

The Chiefs and Broncos meet in a divisional rematch in Week 18 as Kansas City will look to extend a 12-game winning streak against Denver. With injuries on both sides of the ball and questionable motivation levels in this game, handicapping player props is extremely difficult. However, I believe I have found some decent values for this game you can exploit. You can use the player prop search tool below to compare odds from different sportsbooks in your betting market.
NFL
the-journal.com

Chiefs seek No. 1 seed and 13th consecutive win over Broncos

DENVER (AP) - Patrick Mahomes sees the regular-season finale at Denver on Saturday as a way for the Kansas City Chiefs to tune up for another long playoff run, no matter when that might begin. The Chiefs (11-5) lost the pole position in the AFC bracket with their last-second loss...
NFL
Mile High Report

Can the Broncos beat the Chiefs?

For yet another year the Denver Broncos will close the regular season with nothing but pride to play for in the finale. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs need a win and a Tennessee Titans loss to earn the first round bye in the AFC playoffs. So while the Broncos are placing injured core players like Dalton Risner, Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, Kareem Jackson, and Teddy Bridgewater on Injured Reserve, there’s little reason for Andy Reid and company to pull any punches.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs Game Today: Broncos vs Chiefs injury report, schedule, live stream, TV and betting preview for Week 18

It feels silly to consider the Denver Broncos a tough opponent at this point. It’s a head coach waiting to be fired against a Hall of Fame coach with a Super Bowl window. It’s a team in search of anything at quarterback versus the best young QB in the game. It’s also been 12 games since the Broncos could claim a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chance of rain, snow for Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 18 game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos could be playing in wet conditions when they face off at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Saturday. Save for an early-season thunderstorm that caused a weather delay against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs have managed to stay dry in their games this season. Typically, this time of year, you’re seeing what’s commonly referred to as “football weather.” K.C. has mostly avoided bad weather so far this season, but that could all change this weekend when they hit to road to play the Broncos.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL By The Numbers: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles jumpstart Week 18

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-5) at DENVER BRONCOS (7-9) Matchup: The Chiefs have won 12 straight matchups against the Broncos dating back to 2015. That is the longest winning streak against a single opponent in Chiefs franchise history and is tied for the longest active winning streak in the NFL against a single opponent (Patriots and Eagles have won 12 straight games against the Jets).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy