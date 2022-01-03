Chiefs open as double-digit road favorites over Broncos in Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs have something to play for in the final week of the regular season after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. They lost control of the No. 1 seed and they’ll still have a chance to gain it back, but winning against the Denver Broncos in Week 18 could be the difference between any of the top four seeds for the Chiefs.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Kansas City will be a 10.5-point favorite over Denver with an over/under point total of 44.5 points scored. The money line is -475 for the Chiefs and +340 for the Broncos. Kansas City is 8-8 against the spread this season, while Denver is 7-9 against the spread.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series over the Broncos 68-55, which includes their current 12-game winning streak against the AFC West divisional foe. Denver has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to play for this week.

Firstly, they are playing to end Kansas City’s current run of dominance over their team. Secondly, a win in this game could be the difference between another year of Vic Fangio as head coach or Denver firing Fangio and starting fresh in 2022. Speaking to some Broncos fans here in the greater Denver metro, they might actually prefer to lose the game to get some new coaches in the building.

A big question heading into this game is who the Chiefs will face at quarterback. Drew Lock has played the past two games for the Broncos with Teddy Bridgewater sidelined due to injury. Will Kansas City face Bridgewater or Lock in Week 18? We’ll find out later this week ahead of the game.