Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

By Impartner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Impartner Will Showcase Leading Channel Management Technology Solutions at CES 2022. SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

Expert Opinion: As The Great Resignation Looms, Companies Should Look to Digital Marketing Agencies to Fill the Void in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By the end of 2020, LinkedIn ranked "digital marketing specialist" as one of the most in-demand jobs for 2021. This is unsurprising considering the lockdown-led migration propelled digital professionals to look for alternatives including remote work, flexible hours, higher pay, and a healthier life-work balance in the workplace. With a record of 4.4 million Americans leaving their jobs in September 2021, the number of Americans quitting has now exceeded pre-pandemic highs for six straight months in a phenomenon that has come to be known as "the Great Resignation." As recently as December 13, on the video-sharing APP Tik Tok the hashtag #quitmyjob had 194.7 million views on the video-sharing app, and #iquitmyjob had 41 million. 40 percent of survey respondents said they left due to burnout. While this leaves larger societal questions in place, Tack Media, a digital marketing firm in Los Angeles, recommends organizations rethink their hiring process.
ECONOMY
The Press

SoCalGas Announces Partnership with Doosan Mobility Innovation and GTI to Launch Hydrogen Drone Demonstration

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today joined Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) and GTI at the CES Las Vegas summit to announce their partnership in launching DMI's first-of-its-kind hydrogen drone technology. With the support of SoCalGas and GTI, DMI will be demonstrating their DS30 drone system, which offers the best fuel cell powerpack performance with up to 120 minutes of flight time and up to 11 pounds maximum payload. Powered by hydrogen, the DS30 can monitor a 1-mile-long pipeline in a single flight.
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Stellantis (STLA) Partners With Amazon for a Cloud-Based Mesh

STLA - Free Report) recently announced collaboration plans with Amazon (. AMZN - Free Report) to transform the in-vehicle experience for its millions of customers. This will be possible by transitioning to a sustainable and predominantly software-defined future for the larger part of the auto industry. Both companies will join...
BUSINESS
The Press

KIA AMERICA APPOINTS STEVEN CENTER TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced that Steven Center will join the company on January 10 as chief operating officer and executive vice president. The former vice president of the automobile sales strategy division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. will oversee strategy and execution for Kia's sales, service and marketing operations in the United States and will report to Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.
BUSINESS
The Press

Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) today reported that it has granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 94,000 shares of Dynavax common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 2,500 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 5 newly-hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

IoE ANNOUNCES THEIR METAVERSE HOSTING ADDITION

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet of Everything Corporation's Eden platform will be hosting MetaVerses. IoE Corp is extending their decentralized hosting technology into the MetaVerse realm. Hosting the MetaVerse. You can think of the MetaVerse as massive immersive augmented and virtual worlds (SnowCrash, Ready player One,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF 7,000,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ("Alexandria" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARE) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $210.00 per share. In connection with the offering, the Company entered into forward sale agreements, between the Company and each of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Bank of America, N.A., Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Royal Bank of Canada (together, the "forward purchasers").
REAL ESTATE
WWD

IBrands Global Acquires Pam & Gela, Spells Out Strategy

Click here to read the full article. IBrands Global has wrapped up its acquisition of the elevated casualwear label Pam & Gela and is planning to ramp up e-commerce. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and IBrands Global’s chief executive officer Remy Garson declined to share that information in an interview.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisInside Elon Musk's New Tunnel in California Created in 2014 by Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, Pam & Gela arrived on the scene with built-in name recognition with many shoppers....
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
ARTnews

NFT Platform Opensea Gets $13.3 B. Valuation Following Series C Funding

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

BuzzFeed Names Complex’s Christian Baesler as COO

BuzzFeed has tapped Christian Baesler, the CEO of Complex Networks, to become the newly public company’s chief operating officer. Baesler, based in New York, will still remain CEO of Complex Networks as he joins BuzzFeed’s executive team, reporting to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Prior to leading Complex, Baesler spent a decade at Bauer Media Group, rising in the ranks to oversee the company’s digital business in the U.S. and U.K. “I’m thrilled to bring Christian’s strong track record of leadership and results to our whole business and to my leadership team at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” Peretti said...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

CoreTrust and GEODIS Align to Expand Full Truckload (FTL) Managed Transportation Solution

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2022 – CoreTrust, a prominent commercial group purchasing organization (GPO) and a division of HealthTrust, and GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics provider, today announced a strategic alliance to provide a full truckload (FTL) managed transportation solution to CoreTrust members. The alliance expands CoreTrust...
NASHVILLE, TN
crowdfundinsider.com

SaaS Investment Management Solutions Provider, SimCorp, Partners with Domos FS

an independent provider of software-as-a-service or SaaS investment management solutions, has formed a partnership with Domos FS, resulting in a “complete front-to-back-office investment management offering covering both public and private markets for asset managers, asset owners and service providers.”. As mentioned in the announcement, the partnership is “further...
ECONOMY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Solutions Market Analysis By Future Patterns, Geography and Impacts on Development 2022-2030

The report on Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Solutions Market is derived from excessive research, carried out through a group of industry professionals. This report covers, in brief, the goods or offerings withinside the market and their application. This file additionally offers data on the technological improvements taking region in the Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Solutions market, supporting the market providers to grow their enterprise productivity and operational efficiency.
MARKETS
The Press

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today reported the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 610,000 shares of common stock to 14 newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted pursuant to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inducement Plan, as amended, with a grant date of January 6, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Mixpanel Wins Multiple Awards from G2

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel, the leading product analytics company, announced that the company was ranked #1 in four different reports released by G2, the world's leading business solution review platform that leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. G2 ranked Mixpanel the top solution in categories including eCommerce Analytics and Product Analytics.
BUSINESS
BosleyMD Logo

BosleyMD Logo

BOSLEYMD ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO CVS PHARMACY LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BosleyMD, the Thinning Hair Authority™, announces their expansion into United States retailer, CVS Pharmacy, entering into 7,500 locations and thereby growing the brand's accessibility and availability to consumers nationwide.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Brentwood, CA

