Pocketalk Transitions From Hardware-centric Business to Global Solution

By Pocketalk
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketalk, the global leader in connecting conversations and removing language barriers, today announced its expansion from exclusively a hardware translation device to a cloud-based translation solution software. Since the company launched in 2017, Pocketalk has focused on innovation to break down communication barriers...

