A Cup Of Tea With God (And Everyone Else)

If sleep doesn’t come easy, you’re not alone. In fact, the CDC reported that 70 million Americans struggle with chronic sleep problems. And while there are lots of ways to up your sleep-care (it’s the new self-care, people)—from melatonin to magnesium—studies show that something as simple as herbal tea can help improve quality of sleep. Why? Certain herbs interact with specific nerves to alter the impulse from one nerve to another. In other words, certain herbs in sleep teas can alter the brain’s chemical synapses, or communication signals, to help improve sleep quality and quantity. So which are the best teas for sleep? Here, our ten favorite teas—from chamomile to CBD—that will help you zzz-leep the whole night through.
Comments / 0