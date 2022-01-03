ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Pocketalk marks its continued evolution with the launch of three new services: Pocketalk App, Pocketalk Subtitles (shown here) and Pocketalk Console. With the addition of these services, translation is now accessible, affordable and meets the needs of both consumers and businesses.

By Pocketalk
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pocketalk Transitions From Hardware-centric Business to Global Solution. PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketalk, the global leader in connecting conversations and removing language...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

EcomFortunes Announces New Service to Help Consumers and Investors Simplify eCommerce

EcomFortunes is an eCommerce consulting agency that merges technology, skill and strategy with eCommerce to help build, scale and operate profitable stores. NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Over 90% of Americans with internet have made at least one purchase online, but it's estimated that over 95% of all purchases - online or in person - will be made through eCommerce by the year 2040. This comes as no surprise thanks to the amazing benefits that e-commerce offers, such as next day delivery, the ability to browse through millions of options with just a click and being able to find the best deals all from the convenience of your home. With so many benefits, one may wonder why any business wouldn't utilize eCommerce.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Pocketalk Transitions From Hardware-Centric Business To Global Solution

Pocketalk moves to a cloud service to meet demands of global communication. Pocketalk, the global leader in connecting conversations and removing language barriers, announced its expansion from exclusively a hardware translation device to a cloud-based translation solution software. Since the company launched in 2017, Pocketalk has focused on innovation to break down communication barriers and connect people of all backgrounds through language translation. Nearly one million Pocketalk handheld devices have been sold. Their engine has been honed by over half a billion translations that’s achieved an unparalleled level of speed and accuracy. Pocketalk is HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant, affording access to once-restrictive business sectors. And now, the company sets the stage for the future of global communication.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Data Insight Company Bearex Launches Groundbreaking New Business Software and Service

Bearex, a data analytics and aggregation company, announced the launch of their innovative new service and software, giving business owners everywhere a boost this New Year. Bearex offers both white glove service and advanced software that aggregates data from various sources into a simple and efficient “Insights Hub.” The Hub consists of custom data entry modules and dashboards allowing business owners to leverage insights to empower decision-making, maximize profit, spot cost-cutting opportunities, and create a culture of accountability.
SOFTWARE
Brenham Banner-Press

Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling a Seamless and Effortless Customer Experience (CX) with Its Digital Integrated Business Services

Teleperformance leverages its Digital Integrated Business Services to help companies significantly reduce costs across front-office and back-office operations. SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Southern Cone CX outsourcing services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Teleperformance with the 2021 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company helps organizations create a seamless and effortless CX while significantly reducing costs across front-office and back-office operations. The company adopts artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, omni-channel capabilities, natural language processes (NLP), and streamlined security tools to deliver an exceptional CX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Language Translation#Mobile Device#Translations#Pocketalk App#Pocketalk Console#Gdpr
TechCrunch

Waverly Labs brings its translation tech to retail transactions with Subtitles

Subtitles is comprised of a double-sided touchscreen display that sits atop a counter or desk in places like restaurants, retail stores, banks, airports, hotels and the like. A user chooses their language, speaks, and the translation appears on the opposite display “in near real-time.”. In addition to language translation,...
RETAIL
WilmingtonBiz

Genesis Block Launches New Advisory Service

Genesis Block has launched a new advisory services platform that will offer business development services to help organizations, local governments and economic development agencies build inclusive entrepreneurship communities. Genesis Block Advisory Services will allow clients to leverage an integrated set of services that include strategic planning, business development, innovation, education and technology.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Press

Expert Opinion: As The Great Resignation Looms, Companies Should Look to Digital Marketing Agencies to Fill the Void in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By the end of 2020, LinkedIn ranked "digital marketing specialist" as one of the most in-demand jobs for 2021. This is unsurprising considering the lockdown-led migration propelled digital professionals to look for alternatives including remote work, flexible hours, higher pay, and a healthier life-work balance in the workplace. With a record of 4.4 million Americans leaving their jobs in September 2021, the number of Americans quitting has now exceeded pre-pandemic highs for six straight months in a phenomenon that has come to be known as "the Great Resignation." As recently as December 13, on the video-sharing APP Tik Tok the hashtag #quitmyjob had 194.7 million views on the video-sharing app, and #iquitmyjob had 41 million. 40 percent of survey respondents said they left due to burnout. While this leaves larger societal questions in place, Tack Media, a digital marketing firm in Los Angeles, recommends organizations rethink their hiring process.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Digital Trends

Waverly Labs’ new translation tech targets both consumers and businesses

The smorgasbord of announcements at CES 2022 is dominated by flashy hardware in diverse forms and cool software for the days to come. But there are a few reveals sprinkled in between the mad rush that focus more on the immediately practical side of things. One such instance comes from Waverly Labs, a company specializing in translation tech that announced three impressive products at CES.
ELECTRONICS
siliconangle.com

Dell and VMware continue collaboration to meet demand for edge and as-a-service solutions

The industrial internet of things is expanding as companies deploy devices across the entirety of their operations. From intelligent traffic lights, to smart manufacturing floors, to retail points-of-sale, data-generating end-points are proliferating. “IDC has already gone out there on record as saying 50% of the new infrastructure out there will...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Job Websites to Find Remote Work

Remote jobs or jobs that let you work from home ensure a better work-life balance than a 9-5 office job. Here, you can also save the time and money you would have to spend commuting to an office job. Moreover, you can work remotely for companies located anywhere in the...
INTERNET
Dearborn Press & Guide

Wayne County Department of Public Services Launches wcCompass App

Wayne County announced the launch of the wcCompass mobile app, a new service to help residents and visitors view traffic and weather conditions. This year, the county installed new video systems in 50 of its large snowplow trucks so app users can see live camera feeds and follow Wayne County service trucks in real time as they plow and salt area roads.
CELL PHONES
The Press

SoCalGas Announces Partnership with Doosan Mobility Innovation and GTI to Launch Hydrogen Drone Demonstration

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today joined Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) and GTI at the CES Las Vegas summit to announce their partnership in launching DMI's first-of-its-kind hydrogen drone technology. With the support of SoCalGas and GTI, DMI will be demonstrating their DS30 drone system, which offers the best fuel cell powerpack performance with up to 120 minutes of flight time and up to 11 pounds maximum payload. Powered by hydrogen, the DS30 can monitor a 1-mile-long pipeline in a single flight.
INDUSTRY
The Press

IoE ANNOUNCES THEIR METAVERSE HOSTING ADDITION

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet of Everything Corporation's Eden platform will be hosting MetaVerses. IoE Corp is extending their decentralized hosting technology into the MetaVerse realm. Hosting the MetaVerse. You can think of the MetaVerse as massive immersive augmented and virtual worlds (SnowCrash, Ready player One,...
TECHNOLOGY
QSR magazine

The Evolution of the Quick-Service Restaurant Experience

Since its inception, the quick-service restaurant category has played an important role in society. It has changed the way we eat and how we spend our time. It has helped mold the family budget by providing affordable, convenient food choices and by providing income for the millions of people who have manned the cash registers, fry stations and grills. Many have carved out life-long careers, with some advancing from the dish-room to the board room, while others have used their time in the industry as a stepping-stone toward other goals. Not to be overlooked is the spirit of entrepreneurship that permeates the industry; a spirit that has created financial opportunity for tens of thousands of people, many of whom started on the ground floor with little more than a nametag and a mop. Taking all of that into account, we have every right to be proud of the value (in every sense of the word) that quick service has added to society during the past 70-plus years. And don’t let anyone convince you otherwise!
RESTAURANTS
The Press

Smoosat's New E9 PRO Electric Scooter for Kids Tops Amazon New Releases Chart

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoosat, an up-and-coming scooter brand dedicated to providing the greatest scooter-riding experiences for everyone, has officially launched its E9 PRO Electric Scooter for Kids on Amazon. Since launching at the end of 2021, the Smoosat E9 PRO has already gained widespread traction amongst customers and shot to Top 3 on Amazon's hot new releases list.
SHOPPING
Cheddar News

Pearson CEO Says Flexibility Is Key to Maximize Remote Instruction for Students

The highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 has forced school districts nationwide to return to virtual instruction, but there remain concerns about the quality of education students are receiving online. Andy Bird, CEO of Pearson, an education publisher and assessment service provider, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about steps educators and parents can take to make the remote learning experience an easier one, noting that one of the biggest advantages teachers can have is flexibility. "You cannot take a rigid timetable that works in the analog world and replicate that in the digital world. You need to have flexibility. Asynchronous learning, I think, is a very important part," he told Cheddar.
EDUCATION
Interesting Engineering

This Is the Biggest Consumer Tech Expected To Be Revealed at CES 2022

With the Omicron variant pushing the number of Covid-19 infections higher than at any point in the pandemic, the tech world is waiting to see if CES 2022 really will go ahead in person in Las Vegas next week. While a number of major exhibitors — including Google, Intel, GM, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, chipmaker AMD, and PC manufacturer MSI — have announced they won’t be sending employees in-person to what’s ordinarily the world’s largest tech show, the event’s organizers insist that CES 2022 will take place as scheduled.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Google announces new Android features to make phones and computers work better together

Google has announced new features for Android devices, focusing on greater integration between Android phones and laptop devices – both those made by Google and Windows PCs.“Your devices should instinctively know which of them you want to use and when”, Erik Kay, Google’s vice president of multi-device experiences, writes. To that end, Bluetooth-enabled headphones will be able to automatically switch to whatever devices the user is listening to. This update will be coming over the next few months.“If you’re wearing headphones to watch a movie on your Android tablet and you receive a phone call, the movie will pause and...
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
31K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy