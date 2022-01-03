ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TheLines.com

By TheLines.com
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago

NFL's First-Ever Week 18 Will Provide Challenges for Oddsmakers That Are Unique to the...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#U S#American Football#Thelines Com
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ vaccination claims after missing game are infuriating

After missing a must-win game for the Vikings, what Kirk Cousins is saying about not being vaccinated is infuriating for fans to hear. The Minnesota Vikings were in primetime for Week 17 facing a must-win game for the playoff lives and going up against their biggest division rival in the Packers. The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the regular season. And yet, Kirk Cousins wasn’t able to take the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown news: Disturbing details emerge of AB breaking COVID-19 protocol

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly put his teammates at risk by sneaking a woman into the team hotel. Brown’s had one hell of a week, starting with his actions on Sunday, in which he refused to enter the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets when directed by the coaching staff due to a reported ankle injury. Many different versions of the same event have been leaked to the media, so we’ll stick with what we know — Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Field Level Media

Bucs release Antonio Brown; WR shows receipts, bank info

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday afternoon, hours after the wideout shared receipts and even his bank account information that included text strings with head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady‘s personal fitness and nutrition guru. The move comes four days after Arians declared Brown was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

This time of the season, most of the NFL is banged up and the league becomes a war of attrition. Aaron Rodgers apparently didn’t get the memo. Rodgers has dealt with a number of injuries this season. The most concerning has been a toe injury that’s lingered for several months – well, until now.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Suffer Huge Blow Ahead Of Week 18 Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers already need some help in Week 18 in order to get into the playoffs. But above everything else, they need to beat the Baltimore Ravens – a task that just got a lot harder. According to Steelers insider Dale Lolley, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and starting...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Ravens Should Consider Moving on From Lamar Jackson

Doug Gottlieb: “I want you to think about this for a second. We’re told there are a couple of reasons why the Niners are going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of this year, and what are those reasons? He’s never healthy and always missing time, he has this ability to turn the football over at inopportune times, and there seems to be a ceiling – maybe it’s the Super Bowl, and maybe it’s the NFC Championship where he didn’t actually have to throw the football. The Niners are like ‘he can only get us to a point and we can’t break that point.’ Now let’s take Lamar Jackson. Lamar has been better than what most anyone would have thought coming out. Lamar Jackson last year had a come-from-behind win in the playoffs, which was something he had not yet done, but there does appear to be a ceiling for how far he can take you. We heard last year ‘YOU GOTTA GIVE HIM MORE WEAPONS!’ Then this past offseason they went out and got a talented wide receiver who’s often hurt in a Sammy Watkins. They also drafted in the first round a wide receiver in Rashod Bateman, and they have another first-round receiver in Hollywood Brown. In terms of weaponry, Mark Andrews is a tremendous pass-catching tight end, Bateman is a freak talent, Brown can take the top off a defense, and Watkins, although he wasn’t what he was billed to be coming out as a top 10 pick, that dude is a big target with good hands, and a guy where if he’s your third-best option, you’re pretty good… I think Baker is done in Cleveland, and I thought the biggest question in future contracts was going to be with Baker Mayfield, but what about Lamar Jackson?? He’s had better supporting talent on offense than he’s ever had, less the running backs I’ll grant you that. The division – Pittsburgh is not as good as they’ve been, Cleveland is not particularly good, and although Cincinnati is good and they smashed Baltimore twice, in terms of the AFC North, it usually is a much better division of what it is this year. This is his worst year throwing the football. He’s thrown the most interceptions yet he has better weapons around him than he’s ever had. The last two years he’s been hurt. He’s had COVID twice but he’s also been hurt twice. There seems to be some sort of ceiling with Lamar, at least to this point, in the playoffs. There’s some ‘Garoppolo’ to it. Garoppolo went to a Super Bowl, this cat did not, and Garoppolo had a very good defense that year, and the Ravens have had a great defense in years past. As much as Lamar's been championed for not having an agent, his mom is his agent, that’s not always a good thing. I wonder what the Ravens’ future with Lamar looks like. John Harbaugh and the front office by their words seem to be completely in, but wouldn’t this be doubling down on a guy, who although a complete freak talent and a guy who is by all accounts the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often, and eventually they lose that step and now they get hit more often. And oh yea, by the way, you’ve used all your resources to put a great offense around him, and you haven’t gotten better output. Isn’t there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G? What the Ravens do in the offseason with Lamar’s contract is as interesting as what the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers, and more interesting than what the Browns do with Baker Mayfield.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Kawhi Leonard News

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly received some encouraging news on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. During last night’s contest between the Clippers and Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and a return from his torn ACL injury sometime this season is a “strong possibility.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys get massive injury news ahead of pivotal game vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys took a big loss last week at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The defeat dropped Dallas out of the #2 seed all the way down to #4. However, they can still earn themselves a guaranteed two home playoff games. In order to do that, it starts Sunday with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles. They would also need wins by San Francisco and Carolina.
NFL
The Spun

DK Metcalf Sends Clear Message About Future With Seahawks

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is one game away from finishing up his third season with the Seattle franchise — meaning he’ll be eligible to receive a contract extension for the first time in his young NFL career. The NFL futures of QB1 Russell Wilson and superstar linebacker...
NFL
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
31K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy