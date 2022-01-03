ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Israel Will Give 4th COVID Shot to People Over 60, Health Workers

The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Israel will now offer...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Health Workers#Covid#Healthday News#Omicron
klkntv.com

Health professionals ask people with mild COVID-19 symptoms not to go to ER

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The highly transmissible Omicron variant is emerging as the dominant variant in Nebraska. Concerns about the virus have caused people to line up for COVID tests in the state and across the country. Health professionals are urging folks not to go to the emergency room unless it’s absolutely necessary .
LINCOLN, NE
WGN News

Israel trials 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JERUSALEM — Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind. The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The […]
WORLD
AFP

Israel 'leads the way' with 4th Covid jabs for vulnerable

Israel on Friday started giving fourth Covid vaccine shots to people with weakened immunity, becoming one of the first countries to do so in hopes of countering a case surge driven by the Omicron variant. Israel's health ministry on Thursday approved giving a fourth shot for immunocompromised people, the same day that authorities reported more than 4,000 new cases of the disease, a high not seen since September.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Middle East
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel unveils effects of 4th Covid jab

Early trial findings suggest a significant jump in antibody counts one week after the additional booster. A fourth dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine increased antibody counts by a multiple of five for participants in a new Israeli study, the country's prime minister said, suggesting another shot will help to revive waning immunity.
WORLD
Imperial Valley Press Online

Live updates: Israel to give 4th booster shot to vulnerable

JERUSALEM —Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, becoming the first country to do so as it braces for a wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant. The director general of the Health Ministry, Nachman Ash, announced the decision at a press...
WORLD
KEYT

In Israel, omicron drives records, zigzag policy, 4th shots

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says coronavirus infections in the country have spiked to a new record high since the start of the pandemic. The government reported on Wednesday that 11,978 new infections were diagnosed a day earlier, more than the previous high of 11,345 set Sept. 2. That’s despite weeks of restrictions aimed at boosting vaccination rates in the small, relatively wealthy country that had been a leader early in the pandemic. Now, the government is easing off on restrictions to keep the economy from shutting down. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tried to clarify constantly shifting pandemic policies. Israel is believed to be the first country to offer a 4th vaccination.
MIDDLE EAST
The Press

SEIU-UHW: Healthcare Workers Decry California Opening the Door to Forcing COVID-Positive Caregivers Back to Work

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare workers across California are expressing shock and anger at the January 8th guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health allowing acute care hospitals, psychiatric hospitals and skilled nursing facilities to bring healthcare workers back to work after they have tested positive for COVID-19 or been directly exposed without any testing or isolation periods.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
31K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy