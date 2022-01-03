ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin Construction Site Burglary Suspect Identified As James Watson Of Carmichael

 4 days ago
ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a building under construction in Rocklin.

On December 22 around 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling a construction area on Cincinnati Ave. in Rocklin when he reportedly saw a flash of light inside a partially finished building, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

James Watson (credit: PCSO)

When the deputy drove closer to investigate, the suspect, 33-year-old James Watson, of Carmichael, allegedly drove away in an SUV. The deputy was eventually able to pull Watson over. Inside Watson’s vehicle, the deputy allegedly found $2,800 worth of streetlamps and copper pipes that was reportedly stolen from the building, the Sheriff’s Department says.

Watson was arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, and for an outstanding warrant.

