At least 11 Colombian police officers were wounded in an attack against their truck using explosives in the southwestern city of Cali, President Ivan Duque said Saturday. The truck was badly damaged in the blast. No civilians were reported injured. "We condemn the cowardly terrorist attack against members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad," in the city's Puerto Rellena area, Duque said on Twitter. "We sympathize with the 11 uniformed officers wounded in the attack, 3 of them seriously," added the conservative president, who did not give details about the alleged perpetrator.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO