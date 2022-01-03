ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Patton Oswalt Defends Last-Minute Performance With Dave Chappelle

By Robert Longfellow
Black America Web
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatton Oswalt performed with Dave Chappelle during a New Year’s Eve show, and he did what he did. The star comedian and actor took to Instagram to defend hitting the stage with his longtime friend, while noting he doesn’t agree with his homie’s stance on the LGBTQ+...

blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Cedric The Entertainer Says Chappelle Might Cancel Himself By Thinking He’s Bigger Than Everybody Else

Cedric The Entertainer, one of the original “Kings Of Comedy”, was never really outspoken when it came to social issues, but now that some of those issues have affected another fellow comedian, the Barber Shop star has something to say. As Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer continues to stir up more controversy, Ced says that could actually cause Chappelle to cancel himself.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Patton Oswalt Says He and Dave Chappelle “100 Percent Disagree About Transgender Rights, Representation”

Patton Oswalt is offering an apology and sharing some reflections on his longtime friendship with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. Friday night on Instagram, Oswalt posted a photo alongside Chappelle and shared that after performing at the Seattle Center, Chappelle had texted him to come visit and do a guest set at the arena he was performing in next door. “Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Dave Chappelle
arcamax.com

Patton Oswalt explains himself after 'nice' Dave Chappelle post goes sideways

Patton Oswalt doubled back Sunday after attempting to have a “nice comment thread” on a photo he posted with longtime friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. Both comics were performing at Seattle Center venues Friday night — Oswalt at 3,000-seat McCaw Hall and Chappelle at 17,500-seat Climate Pledge Arena. Chappelle invited his longtime buddy over to do a guest set, after which Oswalt posted a photo of them together and a note in the spirit of the season.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Parks and Rec’ Filibuster Scene With Patton Oswalt Predicted ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

When it comes to predicting the future, everyone usually points to The Simpsons as the typical television Nostradamus, since it nailed Donald Trump's presidency among many other things. This time, though, it's Parks and Recreation, which contains a near-perfect vision of the future, predicting Disney's latest show The Book of Boba Fett, and specifically how the titular character survives after the events of Return of the Jedi. Patton Oswalt's Garth Blunden acts as the seer here, as he recites verbatim the beginning of the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Did Patton Oswalt Manifest This Book of Boba Fett Moment?

Almost nine years ago, a Pawnee citizen by the name of Garth Blunden, played by Patton Oswalt in a guest appearance, filibustered a town-hall meeting in season five of Parks and Recreation with a bit of inspiration from Marvel and Star Wars. Oswalt’s speech has become one of the show’s most famous moments — and it may even have been a little prophetic. The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, features a scene that matches part of the filibuster nearly to a T. Here’s Oswalt’s Blunden:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix tells recruiters to avoid talking about Dave Chappelle

In a memo obtained by The Verge, Netflix urges members of its talent acquisition team to avoid discussing Chappelle after his latest special The Closer generated controversy with accusations it promoted transphobia while also generating headlines about cancel culture and comedy. “Find a way to respectfully end and move on from the topic if you’re pressed further on the topic in areas not covered in the talking points,” the memo reads. In a section titled “The Closer and employees,” Netflix encourages recruiters to state: “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chose to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.” The memo also tells recruiters how to handle questions about the firing of B. Pagels-Minor, the pregnant Black trans employee who was let go after allegedly leaking confidential information -- which she denied. Recruiters are told to say: “We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company. We understand they may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”
TV & VIDEOS
Fatherly

Patton Oswalt Perfectly Predicted ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Eight Years Ago

Patton Oswalt just proved he’s still king of the Star Wars nerds. Back in 2013, in an epic moment on Parks and Recreation, Oswalt presented an unhinged “filibuster” that predicted what a new Star Wars movie could be like. And in it, he presciently beat for beat described an early scene in 2021’s The Book of Boba Fett. Recently, fans noticed this, and paired Oswalt’s comments from back then, with the scene from the new show. The resulting video is truly hilarious. Mild spoilers ahead for the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black America Web

Katt Williams Says Eddie Murphy Doesn’t Deserve ‘Best Comedian’ Title

Katt Williams recently said that comic legend Eddie Murphy should NOT top your list of favorite comedians. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As reported by The Blast, via Atlanta Black Star, Williams said, “Don’t tell me Eddie Murphy is your favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Leaked Netflix memo urges recruiters not to mention that Dave Chappelle guy

Netflix is still struggling to handle the fallout that has come with Dave Chappelle’s most recent stand-up special, The Closer. In a leaked memo obtained by The Verge, the company has provided a guide for recruiters at the company on how to handle potential discussion around Chappelle and his show that courted controversy last fall over its transphobic material and resulted in a walkout from Netflix’s own employees.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Fans Discovered The Book Of Boba Fett Randomly Matches Up With Parks And Recreation, And Patton Oswalt Has A Great Response

Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett has arrived, which means viewers are back to dissecting various parts of episodes and looking for connections to other stories in the franchise. It appears that search has unearthed a random connection to Parks and Recreation, specifically, a memorable scene by a fan-favorite guest star on the series, Patton Oswalt. The actor recently saw the connection and had a great response to it and the Mandalorian spinoff as a whole.
MOVIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy