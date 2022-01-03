ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Report: GRAMMYs 2022 May Be Delayed Due to Rapid Increase in Omicron COVID-19 Rates

thatgrapejuice.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Omicron variant of COVID-19 registering a record number of infections, chaos is once again tearing through Hollywood. Specifically some of the year’s top ceremonies – such as the GRAMMY Awards 2022. Full story below…. According to Billboard, the January 31 ceremony – which is set...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

CBS New York

GRAMMY Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19 Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The GRAMMY Awards will not take place as originally scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge. The 64th annual edition of the event had been set for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy and CBS released the following joint statement: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”
thatgrapejuice.net

Official: GRAMMYs 2022 Postponed Due to Omicron Variant of COVID-19

After much ado, it’s official – the GRAMMY Awards 2022 has been postponed. The ceremony was originally set to broadcast live from Crypto.com (formerly known as the Staples Center) on January 31. However, the rapidly rising increase in the Omicron variant of COVID-19 cast those plans into doubt.
Deadline

Grammy Awards Postponed Indefinitely Amid Omicron Surge

Following speculation and amid an unprecedented wave of Covid infections fueled by the Omicron variant, CBS and the Recording Academy have officially put the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on hold. The awards show had been scheduled for Jan. 31; no new date has been set yet. “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” the companies said in a joint statement. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Grammys Postponed, Howie Mandel's Netflix Gig and More

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus-related concerns and the current surge caused by the Omicron variant, our sister site Variety reports. The ceremony, once again hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, was scheduled to air live Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles. A new date has not been announced yet. Similarly, last year’s telecast was pushed from Jan. 31 to March 14 and was scaled down in terms of presentation and number of attendees. “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health...
