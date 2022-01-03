ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: California ports making progress

Democrat-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach instituted...

democratherald.com

Phys.org

Inefficient California ports cost farmers billions

Between wildfires, drought, a trade war, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the last few years have been hard on California farmers. But recent research by agricultural economists from UC Davis and the University of Connecticut suggests that economic losses to California agriculture from recent supply chain disruptions may have an even greater economic impact. Their models estimate that there was a 17% decline in the value of containerized agricultural exports between May and September 2021, resulting from recent port congestion.
AFP

Renewable: Lithium promises revival for dying California inland sea

Hollywood's jetset once crowded the shores of the Salton Sea, a then-idyllic southern California playground for the wealthy. Today, it is desolate and depressed -- the evaporating water leaving behind dead shellfish, dust and chemicals that irritate the airways. But also lithium. The increasingly valuable metal, whose supply is concentrated in a few global pockets, is vital for the rechargeable batteries expected to cleanly power the cars and homes of our polluted planet's future. "This is definitely the largest known (reserve) here in North America," says Jim Turner, chief operating officer of Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR), pointing to the desert horizon of the so-called "Lithium Valley."
California State
Modesto Bee

Watch as ‘king tide’ waves crash against the California coastline

King tide waves crashed on shores in California’s Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, prompting a flood advisory for low-lying coastal regions. The National Weather Service said the tide was higher than forecasted due to swells from recent storms. The coastal flood advisory is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.
newsy.com

Composting Now Required By California Law

About 40% of food is wasted in the United States, going from plate to trash can to garbage truck to landfill. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says wasted food has created about 15% of the nation's methane emissions. That contributes to global warming as methane from the rotting food helps trap heat in the atmosphere.
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
eenews.net

N.Y. governor backs nation’s first statewide gas ban

New York’s Democratic governor announced her backing yesterday for what would be the nation’s first statewide gas ban for new buildings, adding fuel to a simmering national battle. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for a gas ban came through a 2022 policy blueprint released before her first State of...
CBS News

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
