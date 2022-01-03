ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

A Down-Lowe Romance! All About Rob Lowe's Wife Sheryl Berkoff—And How They Keep Their Love Life Under the Radar

By Jessica Sager
Parade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Lowe has been famous for nearly 40 years, but aside from his wild-child days in the Brat Pack, his personal life largely escapes scrutiny—and there’s a reason for that: Lowe has been happily married for three decades to a woman who isn’t famous in her own right, but is the...

parade.com

Comments / 2

Related
countryliving.com

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Fans Are Swooning Over Rob Lowe's Behind-the-Scenes Photos

9-1-1: Lone Star fans are ready to head back to Firehouse 126! On January 3, season 3 of the hit Fox show will premiere, and it's safe to say, we can hardly wait. In fact, the anticipating has built even more after Rob Lowe, who plays Owen Strand, posted some adorable behind-the-scenes photos of him and his dog, Daisy.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Relationship With Goldie Hawn’s Kids

Kurt Russell has two biological sons and has been a champion stepfather to Goldie Hawn’s kids. Find out all about his relationship with their amazing children here!. Kurt Russell has been in the Hollywood game since youth! Born in Massachusetts and raised in Los Angeles, the 70-year-old star got his start as a child actor on TV shows such as The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters, Gunsmoke and Gilligan’s Island. In 1966, he signed a ten-year contract with Walt Disney Productions and became one of its biggest draws. In the 80s, he became a bona fide movie star after his two collaborations with director John Carpenter: The Thing and Escape From New York. One of biggest hits was 1987’s Overboard, with his partner Goldie Hawn. Later in his career, he would receive accolades for his dramatic turns in Tequila Sunrise, Backdraft and Tombstone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Carson Daly’s Wife: Everything To Know About Siri Pinter As They Celebrate 6 Years Of Marriage

The ‘Today’ host’s wife penned an emotional message on Instagram to celebrate their six years as husband and wife. Carson Daly, 48, and his wife Siri Pinter, 40, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary together on Thursday December 23. After years together, the pair seem so in love with each other. Siri penned an Instagram post with photos from their special day to celebrate their anniversary. “I can’t even remember how many more… that’s because life with you and our family has felt like forever,” she wrote in the post. “I can’t even remember a before. I love you [Carson Daly]… Happy Anniversary!”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Sheryl Berkoff
Person
Ellen Degeneres
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Drinks Out of a 'B' Coffee Mug Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez subtly gave Ben Affleck a shout-out in her latest post. The Marry Me star may not share many photos of her and the actor, but she showed him some love by drinking out a "B" coffee mug. While J.Lo was all cozy and posing in a white Aritzia puffer jacket, she held onto a white with black mug that included her Affleck's first initial.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Life#Down Lowe Romance#Lone Star
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vanity Fair

Madonna Inserted Herself Into Daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon’s Photo Shoot

Lourdes “Lola” Leon starred in a shoot for Paper magazine’s January issue. Her makeup is ’90s, her hair is ’90s, and her outfit is pretty ’90s as well. And Madonna, queen of the ’90s, was there, too. Well, not exactly. She photoshopped herself into an image from the shoot after the fact, gave it a background and a different filter, and posted it on her Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 21, Reveals She’s Going Into Music & Teases 1st Single ‘Dizzy’

Family harmony! Ella Travolta says she’s following in her father’s musical footsteps, as she prepares to drop her first single ‘Dizzy’!. Like her famous father, Ella Bleu Travolta has got some pipes! The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston is ready for a singing career, as she’s about to drop her first single called Dizzy. Taking to her Instagram on December 9, Ella announced to her 556k followers that the song would debut next month. “I’m so excited to announce that my first single “Dizzy” will be released on 1/7/22! You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours,” she wrote alongside the album art, which featured the hand-drawn image of a woman, whose animated tears cause her heart to blossom into flowers.
MUSIC
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy