BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Omicron variant has become the dominant strain across the country and health leaders said it will soon be the main strain in Alabama. State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said Omicron is about eight times more infectious than the original COVID strain, so Harris said we can guarantee an increase in cases. But, he said it can be hard to tell the difference between this new strain and a cold or the flu without a test.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO