Catalytic converter stolen from East Texas bus barn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a catalytic converter that was stolen from the Livingston ISD bus barn.

Officials say that the theft occurred on Dec. 23, 2021 around 2:20 a.m. Surveillance footage showed two unidentified men around the buses. The men had masks covering their faces and appeared to be on foot.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information contact the sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810. To remain anonymous contact the Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP(7867), where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

