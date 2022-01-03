ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
608 S Raleigh Street

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this mid-century modern home just a block or so away from Bulldog Stadium. Walk to support your State Championship Martinsburg Bulldog Football team and enjoy a quiet street and a great area of Martinsburg. Home is in GREAT shape and has never had a smoker or a pet living...

908 Upshur Street

Fully gated commercial lot in the heart of Salisbury's commercial district. Currently, the land is leased to 5 separate towing companies and/or repo companies that store accident cars/insurance claims and repo's. Current leases are month to month and gross income is approximately $2,500/month. Long term tenants. Listing courtesy of Era...
506 N Kenwood Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/14/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/18/2022 @ 12:10 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome located in the McElderry Park Area.Just minutes to John Hopkins University. Close to Patterson Park.MINUTES to Numerous Shopping Destinations, Restaurants,Parks, Local Attractions along E Monument Ave. - And SO Much More! Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery, Orleans St.
288 Old Zion Road

Buildable lot 1.834 acres with 4 car garage. Additional lot .37 with 2 car garage and 3 bedroom 1 bath home selling as is. Listing courtesy of Harlan C. Williams Co.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-07T20:50:50.567.
4017 Rustico Road

Come see this wonderful townhouse with 3 bedrooms & full bathroom upstairs. Large living room & Big Country Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances including electric stove, dishwasher, side/by/side refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal & pantry. Double pane windows, steel front door, slider to deck off kitchen, Hot Water Heater replaced in 2017, HVAC is only 2 years old & sump pump in basement. Seller is selling in "As Is" Condition which is reflected in the listing price. Rubbermaid storage under the deck conveys.
410 4TH Avenue N

Welcome Home to 410 4th Avenue!! This Beautifully updated home boasts an array of sleek finishes and will give you the space you need to create a life you desire. When you walk inside the split foyer and walk upstairs you'll find an open layout featuring dining area, large upgraded kitchen and living area. The Kitchen features Quartz counters, S/S Appliances and MORE! Down the hallway you'll find 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. The full bathroom boasts beautiful tile work and all new fixtures. Downstairs has been fully finished to include a 2nd full bathroom and large family room perfect for entertaining family. Enjoy the perks of off street parking in your driveway. This home has it all! Book your private showing today before it's gone!
1723 Hollins Street

HISTORIC UNION SQUARE HOME offers casual, elegant and easy entertaining. With modern fully remodeled throughout and a decidedly custom interior this home features Master suites, a large family room, tons of storage, a private back yard, SS kitchen, 5 total bedrooms and 4baths. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2022...
Old Sawmill Road

Lot is just of State Route 638. No mountain rds. Community offers a Lake (Deer Lake). For this price seller won't pay for the perk. Listing courtesy of The Himes Group, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-07T22:50:21.817.
3134 N Piedmont

**ATTENTION BUILDERS** 3134 N Piedmont Street**LOT 2B- 15,438 sf lot ** RPC # 04-038-261** Zoned R-10 located on a Cul- De-Sac in the highly desirable subdivision of Bellevue Forest** See documents for plat and other information***Exceptional location and is very convenient to all necessary amenities** lot will accommodate an impressive residence on this oversized lot****
2535 Nicholson Street

Relaxation and tranquility can be found in this beautiful urban neighborhood. Your new home offers three levels with maximum use of space. Walk into your entry level flex space which is simply that. A space to use for any of your additional needs. That office/study, a bonus room which can be transformed into any functionality you desire. Walk upstairs to your main level which is an open concept. Great for everyday living, idle for entertaining, creating award winning dishes, easy view of the family room and the deck. Modern energy efficient appliances which are useful in cutting energy cost. Make your way to the bedroom level that has two roommate style bedrooms. Owner's room has it's own private bathroom as the secondary room has a hall bathroom. Your laundry room is located on your bedroom level for easy access and convenience. Beautifully selected finishes gives your home that designer touch. Along with a 1- car garage, this home is the complete package. This community offers the metro walking distance from your front door. Minutes away from Washington D.C. fine dining and lots of entertainment in close proximity. *Photos are of a similar home.* We are currently following local government guidelines regarding COVID-19.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
161 Marsh Hill Road

Recently renovated cottage on Deep Creek Lake! This lakefront 3 Bed 1.5 Bath is located right in the heart of everything, just minutes from bars & restaurants, state parks and right across the street from the slopes at WISP Resort. Updated floors, exterior, countertops and appliances, this cozy cottage has a retro feel, with the comforts of modern living. Do not miss your chance to see this centrally located piece of Deep Creek for yourself! Call today for details.
2361 Liberty Loop

Liberty Park offers the best value in the Dulles corridor on brand new, low maintenance, garage style condominiums. Liberty Park's prime location is close to the area+-+G+Gs best shopping, dining, entertainment, largest employers and features immediate access to the Dulles Access Road, Innovation Center South Metro Station and Dulles International Airport. Come tour the Tessa and immediately you will feel at home in this contemporary and thoughtful space. Imagine making memories in the family room, illuminated by tall windows and entertaining in the lux kitchen complete with the latest finishes, walk-in pantry, and plenty of counter space for prepping or sitting at the bar. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite, bathrooms with the latest finishes, one secondary bedrooms and accompanying flex space which leads out to the balcony for elevated outdoor living. **PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME** We are currently following CDC and State guidelines regarding COVID-19.
REAL ESTATE
12709 Gable Court

Welcome Home! START THE NEW YEAR with this brick front rambler, located on a quiet street that ends in a cul de sac and just a 10 min drive to National Harbor. This beautiful home boasts a modern kitchen, 4 beds, 3 full baths with rec room, storage and fireplace in basement. Layout gives you a feeling of a much bigger home. Huge backyard. Waiting on you to add to add a special touch to make it your own! Sold as-is.
19203 Dunbridge Way

Property is TEMP OFF only due to flooring install delay due to weather and covid. Flooring should be wrapped up either Thursday or Friday. Will go active either this Thursday 6th or Friday the 7th so please keep an eye out for it. Listing courtesy of Turning Point Real Estate.
12916 Brunswick Lane

Welcome Home! This stunning colonial is located in the sought after Buckingham neighborhood of Bowie, MD. You will find pride of ownership throughout this home and superb curbside appeal, starting with the oversized covered front porch to relax and enjoy all year around. This well maintained four bedroom, three and half baths with over 2500+ sq.ft. sitting on a 1/3 acre vinyl fencing secures this corner lot. Featuring two owner's suites (upper and lower), NEW fully renovated kitchen with new cabinetry, flooring, and ss appliances. NEW lower level hard flooring throughout and newly refinished wood stairs. The main level owner's suite has palladium windows, large custom walk-in closet, full bath w/shower. This space offers full ADA accessible features. There are two additional walk-in closets in the upper level large owner's suite, attic space, and extensive brand new kitchen cabinetry for ample storage. The crown molding, custom window treatments, and fresh paint makes this charming and ready to call home. The professional landscaping, paved walkways and rear patio, newly sealed driveway, custom garage door, and large storage shed completes the well maintained exterior. The fully serviced furnace/AC, water heater, newer WINDOWS and newer ROOF, lightly used generator, makes this home an EXCEPTIONAL VALUE. Easy access to Route 50 (17 min to DC line), BW Pkwy, and Rt.3/301 is a commuter's dream. Multiple well maintained parks, recreation, Allen's Pond, shopping, restaurants, top rated schools, universities, and public transportation, MARC/Amtrak train, and so much more!
BOWIE, MD
946 Lake Overlook Drive

BACK ON THE MARKET! Tenants have vacated and it's ready for you! Rarely available 3bd/3.5ba brick townhome in wonderful Northlake. Hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, with modern cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The basement features one bedroom, one full bath, and living area that walks out to a concrete paver patio. The rear is complete with 6ft privacy fence, and deck off the kitchen, perfect for grilling or just hanging out enjoying the view.
3318 Prowse Road

Get ready to enjoy the beach life this spring in beautiful Breezy Point, Chesapeake Beach! This lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home is situated on a large corner lot in quieter part of neighborhood, only a 5 min walk to the beach! Upon entry, buyers will appreciate the immediate upgrades such as the contemporary staircase, hardwoods, and recessed lighting throughout main level. Updated kitchen features granite, brand new stainless steel appliances and walk out to wrap around deck, connecting to a large fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining. Upper level features open concept living/kitchen, 2 nice sized bedrooms with brightly lit closets and a full, contemporary bathroom with beautiful tile throughout and large walk-in shower. Lower level walk out is fully finished with rec space, large bedroom with built ins and storage. Take advantage of full kitchen, upgraded full bathroom, and laundry room. This home has great income potential for short term rental opportunities.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
137 Mt. Pleasant Road

Custom built Brick rancher w/added family/sunroom, porch and patio area - Seller original owner. Consistently upgraded and maintained w/new roof (warranty transferable), garage door, upgraded kitchen and main bath, new electrical panel (12/21), work to crawl space by licensed contractor including new vapor barrier, etc. ( 12/21), heatpump, mini-split, bay window, chimney cover, etc. etc. 4BR/1.1 BA. Kitchen with island, extra storage, laundry hook up area, and dining area. Family room with fireplace (Propane) and lots of windows for all the back views. Primary bedroom with (small) half bath. Hardwood floors under carpet throughout home. FP in living rm is woodburning. Oversized garage with lots of storage including cedar closet and pull down to attic space. Exterior with extensive landscaping, shed, above ground swimming pool with deck surrounding, and back yard completely fenced. A beautiful lovingly cared for home ready for a new owner. Property does lie in outer area of flood zone. Owners have had no significant water since the 1970's. Sellers flood insurance is transferable to the new Buyer. Info provided. Schedule your showing today to see this beautiful main level living home!
REAL ESTATE
0 Tommy Trl

This lot is ready and waiting for you to build your dream home on it! Perked for a 3 bedroom home and in a great location just outside of the town of Louisa!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Realty Specialists - Louisa. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is...
5128 Edmondson Avenue

A masterful blend of modern upgrades and conveniences along with classic detailing creates a home with an abundance of character, located in the sought-after Ten Hills neighborhood. As you pull up to this beautiful home, you+GGll quickly notice the attention to detail. A lot of planning over the years has created lovely landscaping with perennials well-suited to the ground and location. The exterior is all brick, solid and well-built. Walking through the front door, you+GGll see the original hardwoods that grace the floors. To your left is the living room that has been updated with a $10,000 gas fireplace insert so you can start a welcoming fire with the touch of a button. Off the living room is an office with built in shelves. There is also a remodeled full bathroom on this level. On the other side of the hallway is the fully renovated kitchen, open to the dining room. The kitchen has a lot of quality cabinetry including 42+G- cabinets, topped with wide crown molding, granite countertops, brand new, stainless steel appliances and a custom tile backsplash. There+GGs pull outs including a special under-counter microwave cabinet with electric installed to keep your microwave off the countertop. Porcelain Tile flooring, wall trims, recessed lighting and central vacuum system (toe kick in kitchen), complete the modern upgrades. Through the kitchen door is a large pantry area leading into a mudroom with built-in shelving, workshop, and storage. Upstairs you+GGll find 3 bedrooms. Notice that the doorknobs have been replaced with specialty antique crystal knobs. The hardwoods continue on this level, through the bedrooms. There+GGs an updated, full bathroom on this level, complete with classic subway tile and small mosaic tile floor. You+GGre going to love the Primary bedroom! White painted hardwoods and white walls provide the perfect, soothing backdrop for your furnishings. The closet has incredible built-in custom shelving for your clothes, extra space for your specialized fixtures, and a laundry chute that carries your dirty clothes all the way to the laundry in the lower level! The lower level is finished and provides a lot more living space including a recreation room or a 4th bedroom. There+GGs more storage here including a long closet, and a whole extra storage room. The large laundry room is here, washer and dryer convey and there is a convenient laundry sink installed. There+GGs also a powder room on this level. Outside you+GGll find a large deck, and a spacious backyard with white, no-maintenance privacy fence surrounding it. Right outside Catonsville, you+GGre located minutes from the beltway, an easy commute into the heart of the city or beyond.
REAL ESTATE
8312-C Kingsgate Road , #528

OPEN SUNDAY 1/9 1-3PM. This wonderful one level condo overlooks expansive common area and trees. Vcant and ready for new Owners. This is the biggest one level condo in Cardinal Forest community. Fresh tasteful light gray paint throughout with bright white trim include all new baseboards. New gray carpet 2019. Updated maple cabinetry in kitchen w/new appliances including stainless smooth-top stove and new vinyl plank flooring. Brand new washer and ventless dryer. 2 full baths, both updated in the last few years to include walk-in shower in primary bath and tub with jets in hall bath. Updated vinyl tilt-in windows approx 2003 and updated French door with side panel windows approx 2008. Updated front fire safety door also 2008. Most doors have been updated with solid wood 6-panel doors. Updated electric panel and outlets including GFCIs in kitchen, baths, and balcony outlet. Updated HVAC 2018 and water heater 2019. Cardinal Forest condo fee includes: Gas heat, water/sewer, exterior building and common ground maintanence, 2 community pools, 2 party rooms for rent (on pause currently due to covid), multiple tennis court and tot-lots. Cardinal Forest Elementary School down the block plus Irving MS and West Springfield HS approx 1 mile away. Bus service nearby to Pentagon Metro. Shopping nearby includes Whole Foods, and 2 Giant Food. Need that morning coffee, Panera and Starbucks off Rolling Rd. Hurrry this wonderful condo will not last long!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

