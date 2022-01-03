608 S Raleigh Street

A masterful blend of modern upgrades and conveniences along with classic detailing creates a home with an abundance of character, located in the sought-after Ten Hills neighborhood. As you pull up to this beautiful home, you+GGll quickly notice the attention to detail. A lot of planning over the years has created lovely landscaping with perennials well-suited to the ground and location. The exterior is all brick, solid and well-built. Walking through the front door, you+GGll see the original hardwoods that grace the floors. To your left is the living room that has been updated with a $10,000 gas fireplace insert so you can start a welcoming fire with the touch of a button. Off the living room is an office with built in shelves. There is also a remodeled full bathroom on this level. On the other side of the hallway is the fully renovated kitchen, open to the dining room. The kitchen has a lot of quality cabinetry including 42+G- cabinets, topped with wide crown molding, granite countertops, brand new, stainless steel appliances and a custom tile backsplash. There+GGs pull outs including a special under-counter microwave cabinet with electric installed to keep your microwave off the countertop. Porcelain Tile flooring, wall trims, recessed lighting and central vacuum system (toe kick in kitchen), complete the modern upgrades. Through the kitchen door is a large pantry area leading into a mudroom with built-in shelving, workshop, and storage. Upstairs you+GGll find 3 bedrooms. Notice that the doorknobs have been replaced with specialty antique crystal knobs. The hardwoods continue on this level, through the bedrooms. There+GGs an updated, full bathroom on this level, complete with classic subway tile and small mosaic tile floor. You+GGre going to love the Primary bedroom! White painted hardwoods and white walls provide the perfect, soothing backdrop for your furnishings. The closet has incredible built-in custom shelving for your clothes, extra space for your specialized fixtures, and a laundry chute that carries your dirty clothes all the way to the laundry in the lower level! The lower level is finished and provides a lot more living space including a recreation room or a 4th bedroom. There+GGs more storage here including a long closet, and a whole extra storage room. The large laundry room is here, washer and dryer convey and there is a convenient laundry sink installed. There+GGs also a powder room on this level. Outside you+GGll find a large deck, and a spacious backyard with white, no-maintenance privacy fence surrounding it. Right outside Catonsville, you+GGre located minutes from the beltway, an easy commute into the heart of the city or beyond.

