Relaxation and tranquility can be found in this beautiful urban neighborhood. Your new home offers three levels with maximum use of space. Walk into your entry level flex space which is simply that. A space to use for any of your additional needs. That office/study, a bonus room which can be transformed into any functionality you desire. Walk upstairs to your main level which is an open concept. Great for everyday living, idle for entertaining, creating award winning dishes, easy view of the family room and the deck. Modern energy efficient appliances which are useful in cutting energy cost. Make your way to the bedroom level that has two roommate style bedrooms. Owner's room has it's own private bathroom as the secondary room has a hall bathroom. Your laundry room is located on your bedroom level for easy access and convenience. Beautifully selected finishes gives your home that designer touch. Along with a 1- car garage, this home is the complete package. This community offers the metro walking distance from your front door. Minutes away from Washington D.C. fine dining and lots of entertainment in close proximity. *Photos are of a similar home.* We are currently following local government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO