11236 Robinwood Drive

Welcome Home! This stunning colonial is located in the sought after Buckingham neighborhood of Bowie, MD. You will find pride of ownership throughout this home and superb curbside appeal, starting with the oversized covered front porch to relax and enjoy all year around. This well maintained four bedroom, three and half baths with over 2500+ sq.ft. sitting on a 1/3 acre vinyl fencing secures this corner lot. Featuring two owner's suites (upper and lower), NEW fully renovated kitchen with new cabinetry, flooring, and ss appliances. NEW lower level hard flooring throughout and newly refinished wood stairs. The main level owner's suite has palladium windows, large custom walk-in closet, full bath w/shower. This space offers full ADA accessible features. There are two additional walk-in closets in the upper level large owner's suite, attic space, and extensive brand new kitchen cabinetry for ample storage. The crown molding, custom window treatments, and fresh paint makes this charming and ready to call home. The professional landscaping, paved walkways and rear patio, newly sealed driveway, custom garage door, and large storage shed completes the well maintained exterior. The fully serviced furnace/AC, water heater, newer WINDOWS and newer ROOF, lightly used generator, makes this home an EXCEPTIONAL VALUE. Easy access to Route 50 (17 min to DC line), BW Pkwy, and Rt.3/301 is a commuter's dream. Multiple well maintained parks, recreation, Allen's Pond, shopping, restaurants, top rated schools, universities, and public transportation, MARC/Amtrak train, and so much more!
