11236 Robinwood Drive

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurgery center investment property perfect for hands off management. Just collect your check for the next 10 years. Tenant has been there for 10 years already and just signed up for an additional 10. Lots of barriers to...

506 N Kenwood Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/14/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/18/2022 @ 12:10 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome located in the McElderry Park Area.Just minutes to John Hopkins University. Close to Patterson Park.MINUTES to Numerous Shopping Destinations, Restaurants,Parks, Local Attractions along E Monument Ave. - And SO Much More! Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery, Orleans St.
908 Upshur Street

Fully gated commercial lot in the heart of Salisbury's commercial district. Currently, the land is leased to 5 separate towing companies and/or repo companies that store accident cars/insurance claims and repo's. Current leases are month to month and gross income is approximately $2,500/month. Long term tenants. Listing courtesy of Era...
318 S Stricker Street

This property is well maintained and located in a hot and up and coming area; this property includes the storage shed and generator; this may be a great lot for a mobile or modular home, mini house, storage, builder, etc. This property is sold "AS IS". The seller makes no warranties , guarantees or representations on the condition or use. Lister will load more photos.
288 Old Zion Road

Buildable lot 1.834 acres with 4 car garage. Additional lot .37 with 2 car garage and 3 bedroom 1 bath home selling as is.
19203 Dunbridge Way

Property is TEMP OFF only due to flooring install delay due to weather and covid. Flooring should be wrapped up either Thursday or Friday. Will go active either this Thursday 6th or Friday the 7th so please keep an eye out for it. Listing courtesy of Turning Point Real Estate.
1723 Hollins Street

HISTORIC UNION SQUARE HOME offers casual, elegant and easy entertaining. With modern fully remodeled throughout and a decidedly custom interior this home features Master suites, a large family room, tons of storage, a private back yard, SS kitchen, 5 total bedrooms and 4baths. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2022...
10604 Timberline Drive

START YOUR NEW YEAR IN A NEW HOME! GORGEOUS SFH SPLIT LEVEL FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS ALONG WITH A BASEMENT BONUS ROOM (4TH ROOM) AND 3 FULL BATHS. ALL NEW SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPS, BACK SPLASH, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, NEW FLOORING IN KITCHEN, SANDED AND POLISHED FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL, RECESS LIGHTS, FANS WITH LIGHTS IN BEDROOMS. NEW CARPET, FRESH COAT OF PAINT. FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH A ROOM, REC ROOM AND A FULL BATH. REAR DECK OFF DINING ROOM AND FULLY FENCED BACK YARD BACKING TO TREES, QUIET CUL DE SAC LOCATION.
946 Lake Overlook Drive

BACK ON THE MARKET! Tenants have vacated and it's ready for you! Rarely available 3bd/3.5ba brick townhome in wonderful Northlake. Hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, with modern cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The basement features one bedroom, one full bath, and living area that walks out to a concrete paver patio. The rear is complete with 6ft privacy fence, and deck off the kitchen, perfect for grilling or just hanging out enjoying the view.
3134 N Piedmont

**ATTENTION BUILDERS** 3134 N Piedmont Street**LOT 2B- 15,438 sf lot ** RPC # 04-038-261** Zoned R-10 located on a Cul- De-Sac in the highly desirable subdivision of Bellevue Forest** See documents for plat and other information***Exceptional location and is very convenient to all necessary amenities** lot will accommodate an impressive residence on this oversized lot****
161 Marsh Hill Road

Recently renovated cottage on Deep Creek Lake! This lakefront 3 Bed 1.5 Bath is located right in the heart of everything, just minutes from bars & restaurants, state parks and right across the street from the slopes at WISP Resort. Updated floors, exterior, countertops and appliances, this cozy cottage has a retro feel, with the comforts of modern living. Do not miss your chance to see this centrally located piece of Deep Creek for yourself! Call today for details.
5615 44TH Avenue

Arts District! Lifestyle at its finest! Enjoy four levels of living. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with excellent storage space, black granite, and stainless steel appliances. Light-filled living room and balcony off of the kitchen. Level three has two carpeted bedrooms each with its own bath. Level four has a bedroom, full bath, lounge area, and your very own private balcony. Two-car garage.
2111 Southern Avenue

Pack your bags and move right in this well cared for cape cod home in Lauraville. All appliances convey. Finished lower level with wall-to-wall carpet and a powder room. House has off street parking with drivewayto accomodate 2 cars, located on quiet cul-de-sac. There is a bedroom on the main level. The finished lower level has a half bath and generous space for entertaining. The rear yard is level, and it has a storage shed and a covered concrete pad for your outdoor enjoyment. Minutes from Morgan State University and Downtown area.
Old Sawmill Road

Lot is just of State Route 638. No mountain rds. Community offers a Lake (Deer Lake). For this price seller won't pay for the perk.
12709 Gable Court

Welcome Home! START THE NEW YEAR with this brick front rambler, located on a quiet street that ends in a cul de sac and just a 10 min drive to National Harbor. This beautiful home boasts a modern kitchen, 4 beds, 3 full baths with rec room, storage and fireplace in basement. Layout gives you a feeling of a much bigger home. Huge backyard. Waiting on you to add to add a special touch to make it your own! Sold as-is.
0 Tommy Trl

This lot is ready and waiting for you to build your dream home on it! Perked for a 3 bedroom home and in a great location just outside of the town of Louisa!
12916 Brunswick Lane

Welcome Home! This stunning colonial is located in the sought after Buckingham neighborhood of Bowie, MD. You will find pride of ownership throughout this home and superb curbside appeal, starting with the oversized covered front porch to relax and enjoy all year around. This well maintained four bedroom, three and half baths with over 2500+ sq.ft. sitting on a 1/3 acre vinyl fencing secures this corner lot. Featuring two owner's suites (upper and lower), NEW fully renovated kitchen with new cabinetry, flooring, and ss appliances. NEW lower level hard flooring throughout and newly refinished wood stairs. The main level owner's suite has palladium windows, large custom walk-in closet, full bath w/shower. This space offers full ADA accessible features. There are two additional walk-in closets in the upper level large owner's suite, attic space, and extensive brand new kitchen cabinetry for ample storage. The crown molding, custom window treatments, and fresh paint makes this charming and ready to call home. The professional landscaping, paved walkways and rear patio, newly sealed driveway, custom garage door, and large storage shed completes the well maintained exterior. The fully serviced furnace/AC, water heater, newer WINDOWS and newer ROOF, lightly used generator, makes this home an EXCEPTIONAL VALUE. Easy access to Route 50 (17 min to DC line), BW Pkwy, and Rt.3/301 is a commuter's dream. Multiple well maintained parks, recreation, Allen's Pond, shopping, restaurants, top rated schools, universities, and public transportation, MARC/Amtrak train, and so much more!
BOWIE, MD
12500 Adobe Alley

Brickyard Station Close out Phase! Only 1 remaining! 4 Level town home with Loft and Roof Top Terrace. This beautiful modern Home offers luxurious finishes including: hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, upgraded ceramic tiles, soaking tub, stainless steel appliances,1 car garage and more! Amazing location - Courtyard facing. Adjacent to Marc Train, close to 495 / 295/ and ICC. Community Amenities include outdoor swimming pool, community center, walking/biking trail, gym, volleyball court and more. Going Fast! Don't miss it!$10,000 towards closing cost with the use of prefer lender.
Glenarm Road

Water view! Beautiful high treed lot in Woodland beach. 120 foot road frontage and 100 feet deep. Great opportunity to build your dream home just steps away from the water. Woodland Beach amenities include sandy beaches, boat ramps, many fishing and crabbing piers and playgrounds and picnic areas. Convenient to Annapolis, DC and Baltimore. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Dock your boat at one of the many marinas.
66 Swan Street

This home features three bedrooms and two full baths! The kitchen has 42 inch oak cabinets, new counter tops, sink and faucet. Black appliances to include built in microwave, gas stove and refrigerator. as well as new vinyl flooring . The hall bath has new vanity and top, faucet, medicine cabinet and Light bar. The entire interior professionally painted, new pad and carpet throughout the home. Nice rear yard and driveway that can hold 3 cars or boat/RV.
9513 Dawnblush Court

Welcome Home! This home is large with over 3400+sqft of luxurious living space. Come see the peaceful garden in the huge backyard.
