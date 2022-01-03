11209 Whithorn Way

Under Construction! Early 2022 Move-in! Backs to Trees! With over 2,200 square feet of living space, this home is a must see. Rear Kitchen Design - Stainless Steel Appliances +GG Gas Cooking +GG Upgraded Marble Kitchen Countertops +GG Kitchen Convenience Package +GG Kitchen Cabinetry Crown Moulding +GG Painted (Stone Color) Kitchen Cabinetry - Soft Closing Kitchen Doors and Drawers +GG Upgraded Kitchen Sink and Faucet - Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Kitchen, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room, Recreation Room, Lower Level to Main Level Staircase, Powder Room, Laundry, Lower Level Foyer and Garage Foyer +GG Gas Fireplace in Family Room +GG 3-Story Optional Extension +GGGarage Foyer Closet +GG Double Vanity in Owner's Bath +GG Upgraded Owner's Bath Ceramic Tile +GG Additional Ceiling Fan and Cable TV Pre Wires - Deck on main level and So Much More! Builder to pay $10,000 towards closing cost with the use of our preferred lender and title company. Call Builder Rep Donna Haney for more details on all Quick Move-ins Available and to schedule your tour today. Please Note: Photos with furniture and virtual tour are of model home and not the actual home, but they are present to represent the features and finishes we offer.
