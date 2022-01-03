ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11209 Whithorn Way

Cover picture for the articleBuild the home you have always dreamed of on this 1.03 acre lot located in the pristine community of Riverwood. Approved Perc and well on site. Bring your own builder or we can provide...

288 Old Zion Road

Buildable lot 1.834 acres with 4 car garage. Additional lot .37 with 2 car garage and 3 bedroom 1 bath home selling as is.
908 Upshur Street

Fully gated commercial lot in the heart of Salisbury's commercial district. Currently, the land is leased to 5 separate towing companies and/or repo companies that store accident cars/insurance claims and repo's. Current leases are month to month and gross income is approximately $2,500/month. Long term tenants. Listing courtesy of Era...
19203 Dunbridge Way

Property is TEMP OFF only due to flooring install delay due to weather and covid. Flooring should be wrapped up either Thursday or Friday. Will go active either this Thursday 6th or Friday the 7th so please keep an eye out for it. Listing courtesy of Turning Point Real Estate.
4017 Rustico Road

Come see this wonderful townhouse with 3 bedrooms & full bathroom upstairs. Large living room & Big Country Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances including electric stove, dishwasher, side/by/side refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal & pantry. Double pane windows, steel front door, slider to deck off kitchen, Hot Water Heater replaced in 2017, HVAC is only 2 years old & sump pump in basement. Seller is selling in "As Is" Condition which is reflected in the listing price. Rubbermaid storage under the deck conveys.
3130 N Piedmont Street

**ATTENTION BUILDERS** 3130 N Piedmont Street**LOT 2A- 17,801 sf lot ** RPC # 04-038-260** Zoned R-10 located on a Cul- De-Sac in the highly desirable subdivision of Bellevue Forest** See documents for plat and other information***Exceptional location and is very convenient to all necessary amenities** lot will accommodate an impressive residence on this oversized lot****
1723 Hollins Street

HISTORIC UNION SQUARE HOME offers casual, elegant and easy entertaining. With modern fully remodeled throughout and a decidedly custom interior this home features Master suites, a large family room, tons of storage, a private back yard, SS kitchen, 5 total bedrooms and 4baths.
5615 44TH Avenue

Arts District! Lifestyle at its finest! Enjoy four levels of living. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with excellent storage space, black granite, and stainless steel appliances. Light-filled living room and balcony off of the kitchen. Level three has two carpeted bedrooms each with its own bath. Level four has a bedroom, full bath, lounge area, and your very own private balcony. Two-car garage.
0 Tommy Trl

This lot is ready and waiting for you to build your dream home on it! Perked for a 3 bedroom home and in a great location just outside of the town of Louisa!
10604 Timberline Drive

START YOUR NEW YEAR IN A NEW HOME! GORGEOUS SFH SPLIT LEVEL FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS ALONG WITH A BASEMENT BONUS ROOM (4TH ROOM) AND 3 FULL BATHS. ALL NEW SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPS, BACK SPLASH, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, NEW FLOORING IN KITCHEN, SANDED AND POLISHED FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL, RECESS LIGHTS, FANS WITH LIGHTS IN BEDROOMS. NEW CARPET, FRESH COAT OF PAINT. FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH A ROOM, REC ROOM AND A FULL BATH. REAR DECK OFF DINING ROOM AND FULLY FENCED BACK YARD BACKING TO TREES, QUIET CUL DE SAC LOCATION.
2111 Southern Avenue

Pack your bags and move right in this well cared for cape cod home in Lauraville. All appliances convey. Finished lower level with wall-to-wall carpet and a powder room. House has off street parking with drivewayto accomodate 2 cars, located on quiet cul-de-sac. There is a bedroom on the main level. The finished lower level has a half bath and generous space for entertaining. The rear yard is level, and it has a storage shed and a covered concrete pad for your outdoor enjoyment. Minutes from Morgan State University and Downtown area.
12709 Gable Court

Welcome Home! START THE NEW YEAR with this brick front rambler, located on a quiet street that ends in a cul de sac and just a 10 min drive to National Harbor. This beautiful home boasts a modern kitchen, 4 beds, 3 full baths with rec room, storage and fireplace in basement. Layout gives you a feeling of a much bigger home. Huge backyard. Waiting on you to add to add a special touch to make it your own! Sold as-is.
946 Lake Overlook Drive

BACK ON THE MARKET! Tenants have vacated and it's ready for you! Rarely available 3bd/3.5ba brick townhome in wonderful Northlake. Hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, with modern cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The basement features one bedroom, one full bath, and living area that walks out to a concrete paver patio. The rear is complete with 6ft privacy fence, and deck off the kitchen, perfect for grilling or just hanging out enjoying the view.
Old Sawmill Road

Lot is just of State Route 638. No mountain rds. Community offers a Lake (Deer Lake). For this price seller won't pay for the perk.
2361 Liberty Loop

Liberty Park offers the best value in the Dulles corridor on brand new, low maintenance, garage style condominiums. Liberty Park's prime location is close to the area+-+G+Gs best shopping, dining, entertainment, largest employers and features immediate access to the Dulles Access Road, Innovation Center South Metro Station and Dulles International Airport. Come tour the Tessa and immediately you will feel at home in this contemporary and thoughtful space. Imagine making memories in the family room, illuminated by tall windows and entertaining in the lux kitchen complete with the latest finishes, walk-in pantry, and plenty of counter space for prepping or sitting at the bar. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite, bathrooms with the latest finishes, one secondary bedrooms and accompanying flex space which leads out to the balcony for elevated outdoor living. **PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME** We are currently following CDC and State guidelines regarding COVID-19.
8312-C Kingsgate Road , #528

OPEN SUNDAY 1/9 1-3PM. This wonderful one level condo overlooks expansive common area and trees. Vcant and ready for new Owners. This is the biggest one level condo in Cardinal Forest community. Fresh tasteful light gray paint throughout with bright white trim include all new baseboards. New gray carpet 2019. Updated maple cabinetry in kitchen w/new appliances including stainless smooth-top stove and new vinyl plank flooring. Brand new washer and ventless dryer. 2 full baths, both updated in the last few years to include walk-in shower in primary bath and tub with jets in hall bath. Updated vinyl tilt-in windows approx 2003 and updated French door with side panel windows approx 2008. Updated front fire safety door also 2008. Most doors have been updated with solid wood 6-panel doors. Updated electric panel and outlets including GFCIs in kitchen, baths, and balcony outlet. Updated HVAC 2018 and water heater 2019. Cardinal Forest condo fee includes: Gas heat, water/sewer, exterior building and common ground maintanence, 2 community pools, 2 party rooms for rent (on pause currently due to covid), multiple tennis court and tot-lots. Cardinal Forest Elementary School down the block plus Irving MS and West Springfield HS approx 1 mile away. Bus service nearby to Pentagon Metro. Shopping nearby includes Whole Foods, and 2 Giant Food. Need that morning coffee, Panera and Starbucks off Rolling Rd. Hurrry this wonderful condo will not last long!
12500 Adobe Alley

Brickyard Station Close out Phase! Only 1 remaining! 4 Level town home with Loft and Roof Top Terrace. This beautiful modern Home offers luxurious finishes including: hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, upgraded ceramic tiles, soaking tub, stainless steel appliances,1 car garage and more! Amazing location - Courtyard facing. Adjacent to Marc Train, close to 495 / 295/ and ICC. Community Amenities include outdoor swimming pool, community center, walking/biking trail, gym, volleyball court and more. Going Fast! Don't miss it!$10,000 towards closing cost with the use of prefer lender.
Glenarm Road

Water view! Beautiful high treed lot in Woodland beach. 120 foot road frontage and 100 feet deep. Great opportunity to build your dream home just steps away from the water. Woodland Beach amenities include sandy beaches, boat ramps, many fishing and crabbing piers and playgrounds and picnic areas. Convenient to Annapolis, DC and Baltimore. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Dock your boat at one of the many marinas.
9513 Dawnblush Court

Welcome Home! This home is large with over 3400+sqft of luxurious living space. Come see the peaceful garden in the huge backyard.
241 Jenkins Way

Under Construction! Early 2022 Move-in! Backs to Trees! With over 2,200 square feet of living space, this home is a must see. Rear Kitchen Design - Stainless Steel Appliances +GG Gas Cooking +GG Upgraded Marble Kitchen Countertops +GG Kitchen Convenience Package +GG Kitchen Cabinetry Crown Moulding +GG Painted (Stone Color) Kitchen Cabinetry - Soft Closing Kitchen Doors and Drawers +GG Upgraded Kitchen Sink and Faucet - Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Kitchen, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room, Recreation Room, Lower Level to Main Level Staircase, Powder Room, Laundry, Lower Level Foyer and Garage Foyer +GG Gas Fireplace in Family Room +GG 3-Story Optional Extension +GGGarage Foyer Closet +GG Double Vanity in Owner's Bath +GG Upgraded Owner's Bath Ceramic Tile +GG Additional Ceiling Fan and Cable TV Pre Wires - Deck on main level and So Much More! Builder to pay $10,000 towards closing cost with the use of our preferred lender and title company. Call Builder Rep Donna Haney for more details on all Quick Move-ins Available and to schedule your tour today. Please Note: Photos with furniture and virtual tour are of model home and not the actual home, but they are present to represent the features and finishes we offer.
Lots 34 & 35 Preston Street, Ranson, Wv 25438

Vacant .34 ac residential lot in Ranson. Long, narrow lot with plenty of options for development. Dimensions are in the seller doc plat (60' x 224'+). Potential uses include residential, triplex, & multiple carriage or cottage lots(7 total). Vacant lot with sign on property. Check it and feel free to contact us with any questions.
