ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

A South Korean presidential candidate is turning to NFTs to raise campaign funds for the country's election in March

By Isabelle Lee
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3kXe_0dboSqKv00
Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate for the 2022 election Lee Jae-myung Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
  • South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is turning to NFTs to raise campaign funds, according to Yonhap News Agency.
  • Lee's party will issue NFTs bearing his image and his policies in exchange for monetary contributions.
  • If successful, Lee will be the world's first presidential aspirant to issue NFTs for campaign finances, his team said.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is turning to the red-hot market for non-fungible tokens to raise campaign funds for the upcoming election in March, Yonhap News Agency reported Sunday.

Lee's party, the ruling Democratic Party, will issue NFTs bearing his image and his policies in exchange for monetary contributions, according to his campaign team.

If the digital asset fundraising is successful, Lee will be the world's first presidential aspirant to issue NFTs for campaign finances, his team added.

The innovative effort is meant to lure younger voters who are involved in the cryptocurrency space.

The move marks the party's efforts to explore new ways of integrating digital assets into the old-school models of election campaign fundraising.

"As the young generation in their 20s and 30s are interested in emerging technologies, including virtual assets, NFTs and the metaverse, this type of fundraising could appeal to them," Kim Nam-kook, campaign committee official, told Yonhap News Agency.

Another lawmaker in the same party, Lee Kwang-jae, recently revealed he will start accepting cryptocurrency donations this month and issue receipts in the form of NFTs, according to a report by The Korea Times.

NFTs -- digital representations of artwork, sports cards, or other collectibles -- surged in popularity in 2021 and ballooned to a $41 billion market as major investors worldwide from Hollywood to Wall Street jumped in on the craze.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Republican Senate Candidate Is Selling NFTs To Finance Campaign

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters is selling a line of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to finance his campaign, Axios reported. NFTs are unique packets of data stored on the blockchain, a decentralized public ledger distributed across multiple servers, that often correspond to media such as a piece of digital art. Masters’ NFT includes a digital copy of the cover art of “Zero to One,” a book he co-authored with tech billionaire Peter Thiel, along with a signed hardcover print of the book, according to Masters’ website.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korea#Presidential Candidate#South Korean#Yonhap News Agency#Democratic Party#The Korea Times
dallassun.com

Election and voting-rights package remains stalled in U.S. Senate

Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to pass voting-rights legislation they say is needed to protect democracy. Democrats contended since the 2020 election, Republican-led states such as Texas have passed laws that could subvert future elections. Last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc12.com

Filing fee for political candidates redirected to election equipment fund

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Municipal clerks in Michigan can tap a new source of revenue to purchase and maintain their election equipment. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of four bills on Monday redirecting the $100 filing fee for candidates who run for office in primary elections into a new elections fund.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Scott Jensen, presidential candidates, elections

Scott Jensen is just the type of leader Minnesota needs as governor. His newfound rejection of consensus medical opinion, and even his own public statements, shows his conversion to true politician. We need to stop Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-led House, who have accepted all federal pandemic assistance, given...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ambcrypto.com

Crypto politics heats up with upcoming presidential elections 2022 in South Korea

2021 was a year of political turmoil for crypto businesses in South Korea. After several regulatory shakeups, the country is finally ready to tax digital assets from 2023. With that, South Korea is going in for its presidential elections in March 2022. Meanwhile, as per local reports, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) has become the world’s first political party to issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the upcoming elections. As part of the fundraising campaign, presidential candidate Lee Jae-Myung’s campaign committee explained that NFTs will be used as bonds. This essentially means that crypto donations will be accepted and receipts will be handed out as NFTs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cryptopolitan.com

NFTs to be used by ruling South Korean party to fundraise elections

Non-Fungible tokens will be issued for the DPK election fundraiser. Former Minister of SME announced its support for NFT Based Funding. As per the recent news update, the current Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is so far the first-ever political party that has announced the issuance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the purpose of fundraising in an election as per the DPK presidential candidate Lee Jae-Myung’s committee last Sunday.
ADVOCACY
The Press

Image from AI presidential candidate Yoon's online speech.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Yoon Suk-yeol," created with DeepBrain AI's AI Human solution, has appeared at the inauguration ceremony of the People's Power Party Central Election Countermeasures Committee held at the Olympic Gymnastics Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul on the 6th, drawing attention from the crowd. On a big screen, AI Yun Suk-yeol said, "Are you surprised that I resemble candidate Yoon so much?" without any abnormality perfectly imitating Candidate Yoon. In the video, AI Yoon Suk-yeol also expressed his bold aspirations, saying, "I will visit the people everywhere, from east to west." As the avatar of Candidate Yoon, he is going to campaign in a place where it is difficult for him to personally visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Foreign Policy

Conservatives Are Slumping in South Korea’s Tumultuous Presidential Race

South Korea’s next presidential election, the first since the vote in 2017 following the impeachment and removal of disgraced President Park Geun-hye, is due in just over two months on March 9. The two major parties have picked their candidates: The ruling Democratic Party selected former Gyeonggi province Gov. Lee Jae-myung to succeed term-limited outgoing President Moon Jae-in, while the opposition People Power Party (PPP) nominated Yoon Suk-yeol, a former prosecutor general under the same Moon administration. Both are unconventional figures, and the race has already been a tumultuous one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
raventribune.com

Election campaign in France: Candidate Pécresse wants to “clean up the neighborhood”

Valerie Beckres, during the presidential election campaign in France, presented herself as a head of state who wanted to take drastic action against crime. In doing so, he emotionally seeks out Sarkozy’s controversial statement. Reports should impress a competitor’s voters. French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse of the Conservative...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Unicorn Republican Says He Regrets Voting Against 2020 Election Certification

Nearly 140 Republican members of the House of Representatives voted against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, and now a lone member of that group has come forward to say he regrets it. “In retrospect I should have voted to certify,” Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Politico on Wednesday. “Because President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol.” Rice said that he believed the former president was responsible for the insurrection because Trump watched “with pride” as his supporters flooded the Capitol and “did nothing to stop it.” But, he explained, because he had publicly said he would object...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy